I recently realized I base shopping and cooking more on reaction and less on intention.
I take a lot of liberties in the name of convenience, spending more and getting less. I’m working to add more balance. If you’re feeling the same way, read on to learn one little intentional action that adds value.
As somewhat city folk, we have grocery stores on every corner, live by tight budgets and tighter schedules — all driving a desire for convenience. Pausing to make the intentional decision to go to the farmers market when it’s open can seem like a luxury, but it’s a relatively small move to improve life. Going and choosing from the freshest food available at its highest quality of nutrients connects our own physical and financial health and that of our community.
You’ll meet other folks who want to eat the best just like you do. You’ll also meet the farmers who grow or raise your food and really get to know their practices. All of this reconnects us to being intentional about what we eat and where we get it.
This year’s National Farmers Market Week runs Sunday through Aug. 12. I hope you’ll take some time during the week to find your local farmers market, visit and thoughtfully curate a basket of delicious food and an enriching experience.
Acorn Squash Salad
Yields 6 to 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 small acorn squash (about 1 pound)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon minced shallots
1 teaspoon Zatarain’s Creole or Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
4 ounces (8 cups) baby greens or arugula
2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons roasted pecans
1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. Slice the squash crosswise into ½-inch rings. Discard the pulp and seeds.
3. Toss the quash rings with ¼ cup of the oil, the paprika, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl to coat.
4. Spread the squash on a baking sheet and roast until tender, about 15 minutes.
5. Once cool, cut the squash into fork-friendly pieces.
6. In a food processor, blend the vinegar, shallots, mustard and sugar. Add the remaining ¼ cup oil in a steady stream through the top, or whisk in thoroughly, to emulsify.
7. Toss the greens and cheese with half of the dressing in a large salad bowl. Season with remaining salt and pepper and toss again.
8. Top with squash and drizzle with the remaining dressing. Scatter the pecans over the squash and serve.
Caramelized Butternut Squash
Yields 6 to 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 medium or 1 large butternut squash (4 to 5 pounds total)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons orange juice
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 sprigs fresh thyme
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. Cut off and discard the ends of each butternut squash.
3. Peel the squash, cut in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Cut the squash into 1-inch cubes.
4. In a large bowl, toss the squash with the melted butter, orange juice, brown sugar, salt and pepper to coat.
5. Spread squash in a single layer on the baking sheet. Top with thyme sprigs.
6. Roast for 30 to 45 minutes, turning the pieces over occasionally, until the squash is tender and the glaze begins to caramelize.
7. Serve warm.