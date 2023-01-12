National Geographic
Tickets are on sale for the next program in the National Geographic series at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The program, Nat Geo Live — Improbable Ascent with Maureen Beck, will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Beck is a paraclimber who learned how to rock climb one-handed through trial and error. Tickets are $35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Story exchange
The Opelousas Museum, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas, will host a Story Exchange on Faith from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The session is open to anyone willing to share their stories. The program will be facilitated by Jahi Mackey, of Narrative 4, with the purpose to promote interfaith relationships. There is room for 12 participants by calling (337) 948-2589 or emailing museum@cityofopelousas.com.
Boys in the Band
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Boys in the Band," opening Friday, Jan. 20, in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
Kick It Out
Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' annual community production, "Kick It Out ... That's Entertainment!" at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $13-$35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
Symphonie Fantastique
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's concert, "Symphonie Fantastique," conducted by Adam Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St. The concert will feature guest soloist, mezzo-soprano Hailey McAvoy. Tickets are $24-$70 by visiting brso.org.
At Hilliard Museum
The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary St., Lafayette, will host the symposium, "Southern Aesthetics and Connoisseurship: In Conversation with Roger Ogden," at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the LITE Center, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Coffee will be provided. The symposium is free, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by visiting eventbrite.com/e/southern-aesthetics-and-connoisseurship-in-conversation-with-roger-ogden-tickets-419896079477.
BASF Kids' Lab
The BASF Kids' Lab at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, returns in 2023 with programs on the second and fourth Sundays of each month. Explore the science of chemistry during these 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Fill out a reservation form by the Thursday prior to your session to reserve your spot by visiting forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?. You may also register on-site the day of the program. For more information, visit lasm.org.