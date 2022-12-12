Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee.
What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not only did the local weather interfere with her strolls downtown, but it also could do a number on shooting schedules for streaming service Disney+'s "National Treasure: Edge of History."
No such problem on this June day when media were invited to Celtic Studios to meet some of the cast and creative team, check out "Edge of History's" indoor sets and watch a scene being shot.
Olivera, 23, has the lead role of Jess Valenzuela in the adventure/mystery series shot in the area during the first half of 2022. It expands the story of the 2004-2007 "National Treasure" movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage.
"Because I'm from California, I'm used to the earthquakes, not all the rain," Olivera said. "But it's becoming second nature."
Olivera, also known for the teen drama web series "Total Eclipse," likewise had to adjust to southern hospitality.
"Oh, I love Louisiana," the lithe brunette said during a group interview. "The first time I landed, I was treated really kindly by everyone that passed by, so you guys are very friendly people."
" … I know a lot of locals have seen us pass by on the streets and gotten really excited for the show," she said.
Filming locations around downtown included the City Club and a former Chase Bank building, in addition to a Garden District neighborhood. About 2,500 extras were used in the shoots, Caballero Casting said. In shooting its first season, the production spent more than $50 million in the Baton Rouge area and more than $17 million on Louisiana payroll, according to a statement from the Baton Rouge Film Commission.
"Edge of History" retains some of the films' treasure hunt-centered plot, as Jess and company search for a lost Pan-American treasure. At the same time, Jess hopes to bring some family secrets to light.
Olivera calls following Cage's Ben Gates with her Jess Valenzuela a dream come true.
"I would consider Jess to be a bit different than Nick's character in the original franchise, but in the similar mind that they have the quick ability to solve puzzles, and to move quickly on their feet when problems arise," she explained. "It's been a really good experience. I think there's a lot of liberating feeling to play such an intelligent young woman."
Although just a child, Olivera vividly recalls watching the second film ("National Treasure: Book of Secrets," also starring Ed Harris) in the movie theater.
"I have a memory when Ed Harris' character passed away in the film with the whole conundrum that was happening at the end of the film and I remember crying," she said. "I don't know how old I was, maybe 7. It was the moment I was like, 'How could the writers have killed him? This is insane.' But I was a very big fan since I was very young, so it's very full circle to be on the set now, and be part of this franchise."
Important to Olivera is that she shares her "Edge of History" character's Mexican American heritage.
"We have the ability now to be seen in a light that's positive because like I said, she's an intelligent young woman, she's strong and she's stubborn, which I love about her," Olivera said. "She has such a big heart and she operates with so much passion, and to see my culture represented in a way that feels truthful to me is really, really important and I know it will be for so many."
Sharing screen time with Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays millionaire treasure hunter Billie, was another "pinch me" moment for Olivera.
"I absolutely love Catherine. She tells me these stories when she was a younger actor around my age and all the experiences," she said. "I appreciate her having opened her arms to me since the beginning. She's been a really, really great presence, and I'm really excited to see our dynamic on camera."
Growing up, Olivera said she also expressed herself through dance training and guitar lessons, but acting was always front and center.
"I think what drew me to acting was the human connection I was able to see people live out. I always wanted to be an actress, but actually my parents never really thought it would be a good idea as a younger woman getting into the industry," she said. "And now that things have been changing a bit, they felt a little more comfortable later on … so about three years ago, I took it full-time so my parents, my whole family has been supportive since then."
'National Treasure: Edge of History'
STARRING: Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano and Lyndon Smith.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jerry Bruckheimer
STREAMING ON: Disney+ starting with the first two episodes ("I'm a Ghost" and "The Treasure Map") on Wednesday, and a new episode each week thereafter.