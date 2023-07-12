Nelson Blanchard’s solo album debut is the accident that waited 60 years to happen.
A professional musician since 1963 and recording studio engineer since 1982, the Baton Rouge-based Blanchard released his first solo album this year. The project’s meticulous production and exceptional songs showcase his musical and studio expertise.
Released in March, “Nelson Blanchard” topped the Roots Music Report’s rhythm-and-blues chart for two weeks. It’s No. 5 on the July 8 chart, up five spots from the previous week, sharing the Top 10 with Ivan Neville, Janelle Monáe, Bettye LaVette and other famous names. Featuring ballads, blues, country, Southern rock and a swamp pop classic, the album is available from nelsonblanchard.com and digital music outlets.
Seeds for Blanchard’s album were planted when a singer scheduled to record a song by Nashville songwriter Dan Tyler didn’t make it to a session at Blanchard’s Techno Sound studio. In that singer’s absence, Blanchard doubled as recording engineer and demo singer for Tyler’s torchy country ballad “Far Cry.”
Tyler subsequently sent the in-progress recording of “Far Cry” to Grammy-winning steel guitarist Lloyd Maines. Besides adding his guitar parts to the song, Maines told Tyler that he loved Blanchard’s poignant tenor vocals. When another Austin, Texas, musician, guitarist David Grissom, echoed Maines’ enthusiasm for Blanchard’s singing, Tyler experienced a lightbulb moment.
“That got the ball rolling,” Blanchard said of the demo that impressed the Texas musicians. “Dan said: ‘We’re going to do something with you.’ ”
“It is amazing to me that Nelson never made a record,” Tyler said from Nashville last week. “I also believe he’s absolutely earned his moment in the spotlight. He’s helped so many other people through the years and been so generous with his talent.”
Tyler and Blanchard wrote or co-wrote most of the album’s songs, but “Free Bird in the Wind,” a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd composed by Nelson and radio personality Scott Innes, is an early local favorite. Other favorites include “The Girl Doesn’t Love You,” a Blanchard composition that combines his soulful singing with a feel-good groove and bright horn arrangement.
Blanchard’s decades of helping others shine in the studio may have kept him too busy to make an album of his own. He estimates he’s recorded at least 150 albums. His clients included country star Marty Raybon, Goo Goo Dolls, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, Kenny Neal, Tab Benoit, Jimmie Davis, Laine Hardy, Johnnie Allan, Tab Benoit, LeRoux, Wayne Toups and Elizabeth Ashley.
Since 1997, Blanchard has also been a keyboardist and singer with LeRoux. He shares a Grammy nomination with LeRoux and Benoit for their 2006 collaboration, “Brother to the Blues.”
A versatile singer and multi-instrumentalist, Blanchard had some difficulty deciding what style of music his first album would be.
“I relate to so many different genres of music,” he said at his studio. “I couldn’t figure out what I wanted to do. I came to the conclusion that it was going to be a rhythm and blues album, with some other factions around it. Lloyd (Maines) adds a touch of country with that steel. We went a little bluesy with ‘The Girl Doesn’t Love You’ and the song Kenny (Neal) plays on, ‘Treat Your Lady Right.’ ”
Blanchard’s other guest stars include Tareva Henderson, his duet partner for a remake of the Dale and Grace hit, “I’m Leaving It Up to You.” Another duet, “My Heart’s In Louisiana,” co-stars singer-actor John Schneider. The session players include Jo-El Sonnier; Owen Hale, the Nashville drummer who played for hits by George Jones; New Orleans guitarist and producer Shane Theriot; the 504 Horns; and bassist David Hyde.
Tyler gives much credit to Hyde, the album’s co-producer with himself and Blanchard.
“A lot of the energy and ideas came from David,” he said. “Those two working together, David and Nelson, are really something.”
Work on “Nelson Blanchard” began in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody who participated,” Tyler said, “all the great musicians, were happy to have the work, because they were sitting at home with nothing to do. And we weren’t in a rush. We got picky about little things, just trying to do the best we could do.”
Although producing a debut album by a 70-year-old artist may seem an unlikely endeavor, Blanchard’s expansive talent told Tyler otherwise.
“Some projects are touched with a certain spirit and soulful quality,” Tyler said. “Old pros like us, we still feel it as much as we ever did. And Nelson came through like gangbusters.”