In the know
Eliza Restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, has Champagne Friday, which includes $12 glasses of Laurent Perrier from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zea Rotisserie & Bar's current location in Towne Center is now closed. The new location at 7415 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge, will open soon.
Plant swap at Belli: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 701 Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge
Bring the plants you're willing to share (or clippings of plants) and display them for other swappers to see. Strike up a conversation and make a trade.
RSVP for a spot by emailing belliofthebird@gmail.com.
New (food) on the block
City Roots, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge, introduced a summer launch.
- Now serving breakfast sandwiches: sausage and egg maple griddle; bacon, egg and cheese biscuit; turkey sausage, egg white and cheese English muffin
- Honey Bee Cold Brew: golden honey, vanilla cold brew, sweet cream — finished with edible flowers and golden shimmer
- Butterfly Lemonade: pink lemonade served with butterfly pea herbal concentrate
- Barbie Dream Milkshake: white mocha and lavender milkshake
There's now a grazing board on the lunch menu at BLDG 5, 2805 Kalurah St., Baton Rouge. The Niçoise board includes your choice of grilled salmon or tuna paired with mixed greens, harissa green beans, chimichurri-coated potatoes, a boiled egg, chermoula yogurt and marinated tomatoes.
Curbside Burger, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge, has a new burger of the month. The Mid City Double-Double features double smash patties, Korean mayo and onion jam.
Zippy's, 3155 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, announced a new Wednesday special: $5 glasses of wine and $5 blueberry ginger cocktails.
Eat for a cause
Dine to Donate: 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Texas Roadhouse, 10360 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge
Support The Magnolia Rose Foundation, an organization that works to normalize autism through play dates, with a giveback night. Tell your server about the foundation to donate 10% of your total food purchases.
Eat for fun
Seven Three Distilling Co. Spirits Tasting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Join Martin's and special guests Adam Fayard and Luka Cutura from Seven Three Distilling Co. for a spirits tasting. The lineup includes St. Roch Vodka, Gentilly Gin, Barrel Reserve Gentilly Gin, Black Pearl Rum, Irish Channel Whisky, ByWater Bourbon and ByWater 4 Grain Bourbon.
Tickets are $30, available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
Drag Me to Dinner: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at The Trademark on Third, 326 Third St., Baton Rouge
A night filled with glamour, entertainment and food. One ticket includes a welcome cocktail, steak dinner and entry to the show with various drag performers.
Tickets start at $100, available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
Family dinner with Porch & Parish: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at South Plains Food Company, 1605 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary
Meet new friends and plug into the Zachary community at the inaugural family dinner. Tickets include a buffet-style meal by South Plains Food Co. and two drink tickets for beer or wine. Kids under 12 eat free.
Tickets are $35 per person, available for purchase via Venmo or PayPal @porchandparish.
Sushi 101: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
Learn about the origins of sushi, cooking rice and rolling your own sushi with chef Colt Patin. Participants will prepare, sample, present and eat a variety of rolls, including a California roll, crunchy salmon roll, Philadelphia roll and spicy tuna roll.
Tickets are $150 per person, available for purchase at lci.edu.
Mark your calendar
Trust pop-up dinner: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
The season 3, episode 2 Trust pop-up is titled "Back in Black." The dinner concept by Danny Wilson includes four courses, four cocktails and one question: Do you trust the chef? Guests choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that the chef will deliver something great. Seating will stop at 6:20 p.m. The first course will be served at 6:30 p.m. No exceptions.
Tickets are $80 at eventbrite.com.
Lobstermania: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a Rhode Island staple. There will be a traditional New England Clambake with lobsters, clams, potatoes, corn and sausage.
Follow their Facebook page for updates on tickets.