Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team.
“I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
Prescott is a 2002 Southern University graduate and the senior pastor of Miracle Place Church of Acadiana in Opelousas. He got his start in ministry at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge.
"Impacting people is for eternity; it's not just for this life," he said.
So that's one reason Prescott is not fixated on his title but his service.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be called chaplain because it gives me an opportunity to influence young people," Prescott said. "I don't care about title. … What I do care about is the function, because the title means nothing if you don't have the function to support the title. I don't want to just be called chaplain. I want to do the work, and I want to do it as unto the Lord. And not for my glory but for his glory."
Prescott's voluntary work as chaplain includes holding Bible study for interested players during the week, leading chapel services and supporting the team on game days. He's usually involved in the pregame team locker room prayer and then prayer huddles with individual players or position groups who desire a more personal prayer time.
"My thing on game day is that guys that want to be prayed for, we'll gather in a corner or somewhere on the field," he said. "Some guys have different preferences; certain positions have different times, so we're kind of fairly consistent with some of them."
Prayers are about more than football, Prescott said.
"Praying together is not just about praying for the game; it's about for them to be encouraged, to stay in the right mindset, for them to be able to look beyond any mistakes they might make, for them to be a good teammate," he said. "We're going to cheer each other. We're going to be on one accord like the Bible talks about."
Prescott likes to talk about and teach Bible study, which has been held on Thursdays during the season.
"We don't try to make it about a particular denomination. We really just try to stick to following the word," he said. "Predominantly, it's a discussion based on different topics during the week. We cover everything from relationship issues to mental health stuff to faith principles for living in obedience to the Lord daily with different aspects of the Commandments or expectations that God has for us."
In connecting with the student-athletes, Prescott works closely with Damon Arnold, the director of player development.
Arnold said he helps students with the physical, mental and emotional aspects, as well as other areas such as community service and career opportunities. Prescott brings a "spiritual component that is really big for a lot of our young men with their walk with Christ," Arnold said.
"Working with him (Prescott) has been great because it’s given us the opportunity to iron sharpen iron, to really just thinking about how can we just put these young men, the coaches, the staff in the best possible situation where they feel like they have someone to talk to or somewhere they can go to," Arnold said. "That’s what I feel like he does a lot for the team. He’s someone that they can go to talk to.”
Spiritual and mental health go hand in hand, Prescott said.
"We want to make sure we're operating from a place of a renewed mind as well," he said. "We're able to address those things because those things involve a healthy, whole person."
Prescott was not the chaplain when Kelly took over the program. Ken Ellis, the former Southern University and NFL standout, had served for more than 25 years as chaplain.
With a chaplain position undetermined, some players lobbied Kelly for Prescott.
"Dr. Arnold was in full support, but the players went to coach Kelly on their own," Prescott said. "Once the players approached coach Kelly, he said OK. He's very open to embracing ideas and things that the players come to him with and they feel can make the team better. … He had already seen that Bible study was going well, that guys were growing and things like that."
Prescott didn't grow up in the church. In 1995, he had a life-changing conversion.
"I felt God drawing me, so I gave my life to the Lord back in high school," he said. "At that point, I started getting involved in church."
He realized his life was not his own.
"I have to die to myself so I can live for him," he said. "It's really about being committed to Christ, saying yes to God."
After graduation from high school in Opelousas, Prescott joined the famous "Human Jukebox" marching band at Southern University and later, Bethany Church. He left the Southern band after two years to focus on ministry.
He served in various roles at Bethany from 1998-2010, including small groups leader and administrative assistant. In 2001, Prescott started leading Bible study with student-athletes.
"It afforded me the opportunity to be able to grow, and it equipped me to do what I'm doing today," Prescott said of his team at Bethany working with the Rev. Larry Stockstill and others.
In 2010, Prescott started a church in Opelousas and eventually took over as pastor of Miracle Place Church of Acadiana.
As the LSU chaplain, Prescott said he gets to bond with players like current standout defensive lineman BJ Ojulari and others even well after they leave campus.
"I've been knowing BJ since he walked on campus because he's always been in Bible study," Prescott said. "In a case like that, I'm a fan kind of, but it's more than fanship to me; it's personal."
His goal is an open-door policy.
"One day when you're no longer wearing those colors, you're still a person. You're still going to be somebody who matters to me regardless of whether you got 1,000 years this year as a running back or you're just driving the trucks."