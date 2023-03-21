The 30-minute drive from Gonzales to Baton Rouge was long enough that Bart Waguespack wished there was a restaurant with good food and great wine closer to home.
So he built his own.
Library Wine & Provisions, nestled in front of the Conway subdivision in Ascension Parish, opened in February to offer a space like Gonzales hasn't seen before.
Upon arriving, the tinted door blocks patrons’ views from the interior of the space. Once inside, the door opens to a moody, sophisticated restaurant with plum-velvet booths, leather chairs and a gallery wall of legendary writers like Edgar Allan Poe and Maya Angelou.
“We wanted to bring a little flair to Ascension Parish,” Waguespack said of the space.
By trade, Waguespack is a contractor and developer. He’s never worked in a restaurant before, much less owned one, but no one would suspect that by the look of Library. The ambience of the restaurant goes beyond literary vibes. It feels sexy and exclusive — almost like guests have stepped inside a time machine and were transported to a different place.
In developing the restaurant, Waguespack worked with a team of people to get it off the ground. He emphasized that it was, above all, a group effort with advertising and marketing agency X Design, Chef David Dickensauge, designer Angel Lewis of A Lewis Designs and others.
Waguespack hired Dickensauge to curate the menu, which Dickensauge says took around five weeks to do.
“It’s very eclectic, but it’s not over the top. It’s not too bougie where people aren’t going to understand what kind of food it is," Dickensauge said.
More than anything, the restaurant is a place for people to drink wine, relax and socialize, he said.
Library boasts dishes including lamb empanadas, truffle burrata salad, coffee-rubbed spiced pork tenderloin, seared scallops and wagyu beef meatballs, which Waguespack says are a little spicy, but full of flavor.
“Everything we do here has a presentation to it, it’s not just thrown in on the plate,” Waguespack said. “There’s some artistic value to it.”
Waguespack says he’s more of a wine guy than a cocktail drinker, so he curated the menu to pair well with wine. The wine list has more than 220 options, and, for added flair, Library has invite-only, VIP wine lockers located at the end of the restaurant by the fireplace.
Frequent customers are invited to keep a locker in the restaurant, while Waguespack and his staff serve as wine concierges — sourcing hard-to-find bottles and stocking the lockers.
Overall, Waguespack is proud of the outcome of the restaurant — from the atmosphere, to the service, to the food, to the pictures on the wall and the lights hanging from the ceiling.
“It’s taken so many people for it to turn out the way it did. Without just one of them, it would’ve been totally different,” he said, “and I can't imagine it being better than it is.”
Visit librarywp.com for more information or to book a reservation.