Forget waiting until spring. The new year, with all its promises of fresh beginnings, is a great time to give your home a bit of a touch up.
We've taken a look around and found some useful tips that'll help get your house in shape for months to come.
Make the most of the weather
In other words, take advantage of the cold. Everyone in Louisiana knows how intolerable rummaging around in your attic is throughout most of the year, but getting up there over winter isn't so bad.
Renée Ory, of Lafayette organizing and design company Amazing Spaces, said that January's cooler temperatures provide an advantage when it comes to housekeeping.
"It's the perfect time to clean out places that get really hot in the summer, like your attic and your garage," she said.
Be consistent
While most say it's best to clean one room at a time, others advise you're better to pick a particular task — such as dusting — and do it in every room. Whichever way you go about it, one thing's clear: It's important to have a system. If not you'll likely end up going over old ground, making the process feel insurmountable.
Picking a starting and finishing point in every room helps, and don't forget to clean top to bottom.
Go through seasonal decorations
Sure, accumulating Christmas decorations is fun, but do you ever actually use all of them? As Ory points out, cleaning up in the new year means taking down Christmas décor, so take the opportunity to look at the decorations that haven't been used for a while.
"Use that time to discard anything you haven't used in the past couple of years," Ory said. "You could, say, donate it to a charity. It'll help you prepare for the coming year's decorating season."
Ory said donating decorations to a charity is downsizing while picking up.
Clear out clutter
Decluttering is something that's definitely best chipped away at over an extended period of time.
However, if you're going to give it a go during your annual clean there are a few things to consider. Attack storage areas first to make space. Try not to hang on to something with a "don't worry, I'll sell it later" approach since, let's be honest, that probably won't happen.
Also, if you're agonizing over whether to keep something or throw it away, consider the wise words of Marie Kondo: Does it spark joy?
Clean shelves, cabinets and appliances
Take a look around and give your kitchen appliances — oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher — a solid clean inside and out. Pay special attention to the toaster, since there could easily be enough crumbs rustling around the bottom to start a small bonfire.
Also, take a look at shelves, and don't forget medicine cabinets and spice cabinets. While you're at it, check expiration dates and throw out anything that's gone bad. It's easy for spices and medicines to hide at the back of the cupboard for years, after all.
Clean out the fridge
Fridges can get pretty dirty pretty quickly. The best idea is to go through them shelf by shelf, starting at the top.
Give the shelves a solid wipe, and, if they're particularly grimy, carefully remove them and wash them in soapy water.
Over the holiday season they can easily become overloaded with unused and spoiling food, too, so use the time to throw out any old food while you're at it.
Also, give the bottom of any jars a wipe if necessary, since you don't want them undoing all of your hard work as soon as you put them back.
Don't burn out
This one's important. Not only can cleaning be draining, but it can also feel overwhelming, especially if it appears as if there's a lot to cover.
The trick is to start small. Paddi Barnes, of housekeeping organization FlyLady, suggests breaking your house into zones and working on a little bit in each one at a time.
"You don't want to be overwhelmed," Barnes says. "If you're overwhelmed, you sit on the floor and you cry. You have to make it fun.
"If you make it a drudgery, it's not going to happen. But if it's a five-minute mission, you can do five minutes. You can do two minutes. Take baby steps."
Remember: a little bit at a time goes a very long way. All you have to do is give it a go.