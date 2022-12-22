As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, there will be plenty of celebrations throughout the Capital City.
If you'd like to venture beyond your couch and "New Year's Rockin' Eve," we've put together some ideas. In addition, there are also two events earlier in the day so the kids can celebrate, too.
As always, enjoy, be safe and make sure to get a safe ride home.
New Year's Eve for Kids
Arts activities run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd., and North Boulevard Town Square.
The Red Stick will rise on the pole at noon in preparation for its midnight descent. There's also an "Auld Lang Syne" singalong.
Noon Year's Eve
The Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive, will again host a party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ball and balloon drop, with confetti cannon “fireworks” takes place at noon. Regular admission prices apply. To register, go to https://72035.blackbaudhosting.com/72035/General-Admission-Tickets-19Dec2022.
Red Stick Revelry
The Red Stick drops at midnight as fireworks dazzle over the Mississippi River. But before that, there's entertainment at this free event starting at 8 p.m. in Davis Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square, downtown.
The schedule includes:
- 8 p.m., Shaun Ward Xperience, contemporary violinist, The Crest Stage
- 9:30 p.m., Phat Hat, funk-soul dance band
- Laser light shows choreographed to music
- Entertainment throughout the night by The Amazing Bacon performers (stilt walkers and fire artists)
Also in Baton Rouge:
- Hollywood Casino, 1717 River Road, Champagne toast, light hors d’oeuvres, party favors and drawings throughout the evening.
- L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 14777 River Road, Pants Party will rock the Event Center starting at 11 p.m., tickets $60 and includes open bar.
- Belle of Baton Rouge Casino Hotel, 103 France St., drawings every hour, complimentary Champagne, wine and snacks.
- Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., music by Chase Tyler Band, George Bell & Friends and the Eddie Smith Band; dinner buffet, dancing, open bar and late-night breakfast.
- Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St., a Gatsby-esque party including photo ops with a 1935 Rolls-Royce, four-hour premium open bar, two themed ballrooms, hors d’oeuvres, music by the Florida Street Blowhards, DJ by Complete Weddings and Events, photo booths, party favors, Champagne fountain, fireworks viewing, breakfast buffet (midnight to 1 a.m.) and Champagne toast at midnight.
- Sport Zone Pub & Grill, 4848 Constitution Ave., live jazz with 3rd Degree Smooth, appetizers and party favors.