During spring migration last April, a group of birders on Grand Isle posted on social media about the great day they had birding with a new friend, Noah, from Oregon.
Unbeknownst to the group, their Noah was Noah Strycker, a birder “celebrity” and a humble one at that.
In 2015, the BBC called Strycker a “travel pioneer” and Newsweek magazine hailed him as the “Birdman of Razzmatazz” because, at age 29, he broke the world record for seeing the greatest number of bird species in one year, chronicled in his book, "Birding Without Borders: An Obsession, a Quest, and the Biggest Year in the World."
Strycker said that last spring he had completed a program in Panama City, Florida, and took a few days to visit coastal towns along the bird migration route. The trip to Grand Isle was his first time in Louisiana and it amazed him to see the hurricane devastation there.
“It was cool to see the migratory birds as well as all the regular birds in the area that I don’t get to see back home,” he said.
Once word of Strycker's identity circulated, Baton Rouge Audubon Society members decided to bring him back to Louisiana for a talk about his epic feat. The free program, open to the public, is Thursday on the LSU campus.
Audubon Society members will show their visitor the Amite River Wildlife Sanctuary in Ascension Parish and LSU’s world-class ornithology department and bird collection.
During Strycker’s record year, he traveled to 41 countries, becoming the first human to see 6,042 bird species, representing more than half of the world’s avian diversity. He did it all in a single, round-the-world birding trip. The feat cost him more than $60,000 and the adventure was a continuous 100,000 miles, 365 days — with no days off — journey.
Strycker writes of suffering from blood-sucking leeches, fevers and sleep deprivation; surviving airline snafus, car breakdowns, mudslides and torrential floods; and skirting war zones all while birding and carrying only a pack on his back.
He previously through-hiked the Pacific Coast Trail in 2011, where he learned how to pack light, a skill he used during his Big Year.
Strycker claims most of his record-breaking success was due to the connections he made with a global network of fellow bird watchers who helped him point to point.
His rules were that he must have someone else verify the bird with him and that only local bird guides, not international guides or friends, could assist him.
The adventurer was already proficient on the eBird app and used it on his journey. Since 2015, there have been several more apps created that Strycker wished he'd had during his record year.
“I could have really used the field guides from other countries that are available now. I ended up having to make photograph copies of field guides and scan them to be able to use on my phone,” he lamented. He also became proficient at finding Wi-Fi in remote areas when needed.
Despite his accomplishment, Strycker said it doesn’t make him the best birder.
“There is no such thing as the best birder in the world, because there’s no way to measure that. The best birders are not the people that have seen the most species because you see a bird once and then you move on. You don’t really get to know that bird very well,” he said.
“The best birders are people who spend a lot of time on one species or one region and getting to know that like the back of their hand. It’s a balance. The trip for me was not just about getting to know the birds, but all the people and the characters and the cultures and the places and the adventures and the misadventures all along the way. To just check birds off a list would be boring,” he added. “The enjoyment of birding is so much more than making a list.”
Strycker, the associate editor of Birding magazine, said he hopes to instill an appreciation of birds with everyone he meets around the world. He's also the acclaimed author of "Birding Without Borders, The Thing with Feathers" and co-author of the "National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America."
Strycker guides in the polar regions for Quark Expeditions and Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions. He is also a birding ambassador for Leica and Sport Optics.
