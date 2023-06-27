No celebrity needed. That's the shared motto between father-daughter team Chip and Natalie Noel.
After six years of resiliency in creating the brand, the Noels are hosting a launch party this week for the Donaldsonville-based NOËL Family Distillery — the first distillery in Louisiana to offer tequila.
"We are from Louisiana," said Natalie Noel, CEO and product visionary. "We know flavor. We know a good time. I want people to know that local spirits can be exceptionally delicious."
The Noels partnered with a female-owned distillery in Mexico to create their two tequilas — a tequila reposado and a tequila blanco. Much like true Champagnes can only be made in the Champagne region of France, Natalie Noel said the same is so for tequila, which can only be produced in Mexico. They worked with the distiller in Mexico to create the flavor profiles for the tequilas to represent the "flavor and fun that Louisiana has to offer," she said.
Instead of Casamigos from George Clooney or 818 Tequila Reposado from Kendall Jenner, the duo hopes that Louisiana will embrace the local business and their offerings, which includes rum, tequila, vodka and canned cocktails. Customers can find the spirits at stores including Calandro's Supermarket, Calvin's Bocage Market, Hokus Pokus Liquor in Prairieville and at restaurants including Superior Grill, Dark 30 and Ivar's Sports Bar and Grill.
This week, they're hosting a launch party from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar where the complete line of spirits will be available for tasting. Community members can register for the free event at eventbrite.com.
Natalie Noel said the idea to open a distillery started after her dad was inspired by his travels as a pilot. He was exposed to different Caribbean-style and Central American rums. After his travels, he would come home and try to make them.
"I'd like to say that my dad is the most interesting man," she said. "Whatever hobby or passion he has, he'll take it to the most expert level."
The Noel family has had roots in Donaldsonville sugar cane farming since the late 1800s. Consequently, Natalie Noel said the original business plan was to start a rum distillery, but they soon evolved to offer a wider variety of products. After six years of pandemic-related delays, they're open for business.
While the distillery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 30 Veterans Blvd. in Donaldsonville, people can also book a tour and tasting experience on the weekends. Natalie Noel said she wants to host special events once a month — the first one planned for July 3. Participants can expect a food truck, products from The Meatatory in Prairieville, fireworks on the levee and more.
Chip Noel, master distiller, said working with his daughter has been gratifying.
"She's so smart and creative," he said. "I'm just the worker bee. She's really the one who's driving everything we're doing. To finally be here and to have our doors open, it's rewarding."
Natalie Noel said the tequila reposado is a unique blend of highland and lowland agaves, which brings sweet and earthy flavors, including caramel and oak notes.
One of their rums is aged for six years in white American oak and finished in ex-tequila barrels, while they also offer a charcoal-filtered vodka and a pickle vodka.
Chip Noel noted that the spirits business has been a difficult one to get into because of the various rules and regulations surrounding the creation of certain products. Nevertheless, after going to distillery school together, the duo is on the other side.
"We had that grind of six years of the lowest of lows," Natalie Noel said. "We've already won in my eyes because of the relationship that we've developed."