Not every bride-to-be is set on going to the chapel.
Once she has said, "Yes," choosing a wedding venue is one of the biggest next steps in planning the big day.
More couples these days are thinking beyond the traditional church ceremony. When considering locations, the Burden Museum & Gardens or the Old State Capitol, both in Baton Rouge, may not be on a couple's radar. Neither would be the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Tin Roof Brewing Company or Baton Rouge Gallery Contemporary Arts Center.
The list of possibilities goes on and on. Here's a closer look at two choices for the big day.
Holiday nuptials for the Morrisons
Sentimentality sent Hammond couple Maegann Tucker and Brett Morrison to Baton Rouge in their wedding venue search; its majesty influenced them to choose the Burden Museum & Gardens.
"I gravitated towards Baton Rouge because my mom is originally from the Capital City. Therefore, we went there often to spend weekends with my mom’s parents, my Mamie and Poppie," said Tucker Morrison. "I have so many cherished memories of my time there. We lost them both years before I’d get married, so being in Baton Rouge made me feel as if they were near, in some way."
The gardens' effortless beauty won them over, and they booked the Pavilion and Orangerie for Dec. 9, 2017.
"The touches we added only complemented this charming venue. Being that my wedding was during the Christmas season, I was looking for a setting that was classic and rustic, yet whimsical and cozy," Tucker Morrison said.
Mother Nature also sprinkled some rare frozen magic over southeastern Louisiana the day prior, and the snowfall, in large part, still blanketed the grounds as the couple exchanged vows under the outdoor pavilion. A low of 32 degrees that night called for floor-standing heaters inside the additional clear, closed tents.
"The snow made for beautiful pictures, and I was thankful it was actually cold in December in Louisiana. My girls (10 bridesmaids and one flower girl) were in fur so hot weather may have been problematic," Tucker Morrison said.
"All in all, my wedding was more than I could have imagined, and every bump was worth it in the end," she said.
Unique, memorable and historic
Steeped in political history and overlooking the Mississippi River downtown, Louisiana's Old State Capitol beckons brides-to-be as a pre-wedding portrait backdrop and many return there for their wedding celebrations.
"Most of our clients are looking for a unique and memorable setting, particularly when there are a lot of friends and family members coming from areas outside of Baton Rouge," explained Suzette D. Crocker, assistant director/event coordinator at the Old State Capitol.
Also appealing, Crocker said, is the ability to host both the ceremony and reception at the same venue. Clients also appreciate that they can bring in their own caterer, which allows customization of the menu and beverage selections.
Rental gives clients access to the former House and Senate chambers and the first- and second-floor rotunda areas.
"We have a lovely bride's room where our brides can dress and await the start of the ceremony. We also offer use of the grounds for outdoor weddings as well," Crocker said.
Typical guest counts for weddings hosted in the grand building are 200-250. The venue does allow up to 350 guests for a wedding reception when the ceremony takes place elsewhere, such as the couple's church.
If both components of the big day unfold at the Old State Capitol, the wedding ceremony takes place in the former House chamber, and the reception in the Senate chamber and in the rotundas. Cakes and beverage stations are located in the rotundas, with the majority of the buffet/food stations and entertainment in the Senate.
"Overwhelmingly, our clients tell us that their guests were awed by the venue and that our staff were easy to work with and very attentive to their needs," Crocker said.
Crocker also works closely with its sister property the Old Governor's Mansion, also available for weddings.
"If the Old State Capitol is booked, I suggest calling my colleague Sondra Mott at the mansion and she does the same for me," she said. "Sondra has spent the last year-and-a-half helping restore the mansion, paying careful attention to its historic and architectural details. In my humble opinion, the mansion has never looked better!"
Here are other nontraditional venue suggestions in Baton Rouge and Acadiana (and by no means is this a comprehensive list):
- Hilltop Arboretum, Baton Rouge, www.lsu.edu/hilltop/index.php
- The Tunnel inside Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, www.hilton.com/en/hotels/btrcphf-hilton-baton-rouge-capitol-center/events/
- Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, Baton Rouge, www.artsbr.org/cary-saurage-community-art-center-1
- Beauvoir Park, Baton Rouge, www.facebook.com/beauvoirpark/
- Vermilionville, Lafayette, bayouvermiliondistrict.org/vermilionville/
- Cypress Grove Event Venue, Eunice, www.cypressgroveplace.com/
- L'Eglise, Abbeville, bookthechapels.com/weddings-events-leglise
- The Grouse Room, Lafayette, thegrouseroom.com
- Houmas House, Darrow, houmashouse.com/