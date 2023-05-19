The list of possibilities goes on and on. Here's a closer look at two choices for the big day.

Holiday nuptials for the Morrisons

Sentimentality sent Hammond couple Maegann Tucker and Brett Morrison to Baton Rouge in their wedding venue search; its majesty influenced them to choose the Burden Museum & Gardens.

"I gravitated towards Baton Rouge because my mom is originally from the Capital City. Therefore, we went there often to spend weekends with my mom’s parents, my Mamie and Poppie," said Tucker Morrison. "I have so many cherished memories of my time there. We lost them both years before I’d get married, so being in Baton Rouge made me feel as if they were near, in some way."

The gardens' effortless beauty won them over, and they booked the Pavilion and Orangerie for Dec. 9, 2017.