Though the prefix "contra-" may mean against or opposite to, the members of Louisiana Contras & Squares have found plenty of common ground and formed a community with each other.
At least one Saturday of every month, participants gather in the Common Hall at St. Alban's Chapel in Baton Rouge to share their love of contra dancing. Part of the beauty of contra dancing is that people are invited to attend as couples or individuals — there's room for everyone on the contra dance floor.
Charlene Heaton, co-founder of the group, started contra dancing when she lived in Missouri 20 or so years ago. When she moved to Louisiana, she learned that there was no contra dance group in the entire state.
Her friend David Porter, a banjo player, asked if she wanted to start one. In 2012, they hosted the first contra dance at St. Alban's.
"It’s a great community-building event because you’re face to face with people," Heaton said. "There’s a whole lot of laughter that goes on. It’s a very nonjudgmental and safe place to be."
Heaton now calls the dances, which is a position similar to a master of ceremonies. She cues the band and participants with signals like, "circle left, circle right, swing or do-si-do your partner."
She said that contra dancing is hard to describe, but better understood when you can see it for yourself.
At its core, contra dancing is a form of folk dancing made up of long lines of couples. It has mixed origins from English country dance, Scottish country dance and French dance styles.
To start, usually dancers form two lines down the floor. While across from a partner, groups of four are formed down the line. Participants perform in patterns as the dance progresses. It's similar to square dancing, but in contra dancing when the dance is over, everyone has danced with each other.
At St. Alban's, Heaton said they've had anywhere from 20 to 50 people participate in one contra dancing event, with a variety of ages and people from all over the state — and sometimes the country.
“Last month we had a couple come from Alaska who were dancers up there,” Heaton said.
Contra dancing is popular in many places and those who enjoy it often go to dances while they're traveling as it's a great way to find local fun.
Of course, no dance is complete without music, and the participants at St. Alban's always dance to live music, Heaton said. A contra dance usually consists of old-time music with typical instruments like the banjo and fiddle guitar, Heaton said.
Porter, a co-organizer of Louisiana Contras & Squares events, arranges for different bands to play for the dancers. Though, he's almost always in the band as well. He explained that the structure of American folk music fits contra dancing "perfectly."
"It’s great fun, playing music and watching people dance," Porter said. "I mean, it’s addictive. It’s really just a great deal of fun, playing with a lot of people and moving in rhythm to music."
The next Louisiana Contras & Squares event will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at St Alban's Chapel, 3825 Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge. The group asks for $7 donations for adults and $5 donations for students. Children can dance free.
Visit louisianacontrasandsquares.com or visit their Facebook page for more information.