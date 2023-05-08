Janie LePine turned 65 March 13, 2020, the day the world shut down.
She had been a nurse for 42 years and realized a pandemic wasn't a time to retire from the profession she loved.
Three years later and 45 years into her career, the medical world has stabilized since the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic and LePine is finally retiring. LePine appreciates the many ways the profession has changed through the years. She says the biggest change has been the increase in technology, as well as the push for nurses to become more team oriented.
Amy Hall, dean at the School of Nursing at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, understands LePine's dedication to a career often considered to be a calling, rather than just another profession.
“The nurses that I know are thriving and doing well. They are just still happy to be doing whatever it is we were called to do,” she said when asked, “How are nurses doing?”
Louisiana hospitals are recognizing the backbone on the medical world during National Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12.
“We make a difference in the lives of every person we encounter,” Hall said. “I truly believe that, and I think that’s what draws people to nursing — to know that you can make a difference.”
The COVID-19 pandemic amplified issues in the workforce and has left significant aftereffects for nurses and other healthcare professionals. Though many nurses have left their jobs, Hall said that the number of nursing students "are holding” in the South.
- In the 2022 Louisiana Nursing Education Capacity Report by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, 13,284 students who were enrolled in post-secondary education settings in Louisiana declared nursing as their major. Since 2018, that number has consistently hovered around 14,000 students.
- In 2022, the number of nursing students dropped by almost a thousand. Hall believes that decline is due to the hypothetical hero capes we placed on nurses during the pandemic.
“When it first started out, nurses were thought of as we were saving the world,” Hall said. “They were doing all of these great things, but I think nurses started realizing what a toll that took on them emotionally and physically and the separation they experienced from their families.”
To help cover the demand for nurses, the state brought in travel nurses to “meet the acute need” in Louisiana, said Karen Lyon, chief executive officer of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.
However, Lyon said nurses who were licensed in Louisiana and worked in the state during the pandemic worked heavy overtime shifts, while travel nurses were often paid higher salaries and received bigger bonuses. Now, Lyon said hospitals have reported to the State Board that they’re not using travel nurses much anymore.
“Nurses are a very resilient lot, and they went through an incredibly hard time during the pandemic,” Lyon said. “Even though it was overwhelming — and at the beginning very sad, in terms of the number of lives lost — it was kind of an incredible bonding experience because everybody stuck together to try to take care of people.”
Though the COVID-19 has amplified issues in nursing and healthcare, it acted as a catalyst for changes in education, research and policy.
For example, Hall said that FranU was able to pivot on short notice to provide nursing education to students. Because of that, the university did not see a decrease in enrollment during the pandemic, nor did they see a decrease in graduation rates, Hall said.
Hall says students are different now — that more incoming students are no longer coming right out of high school. Instead, they're coming back to get a nursing degree after they’ve had a professional career. She also said students are more in tune to the importance of mental health, work-life balance and have a better grasp of what’s important.
Hall said nursing school is more difficult than many students anticipate, but the end result is worth it.
"Yes, the work is hard, and it’s not always pretty, but at the end of the day, you have really touched the lives of the people you’ve cared for," she said. "Ultimately, to me, that’s what’s so important."
On the policy side, Ahnyel Burkes, the executive director of the Louisiana State Nurses Association and the Louisiana Nurses Foundation, aims to support nurses in the state through advocacy and legislation.
Burkes is currently focused on implementing healthy work environments and bringing awareness to the profession. Just last week, she and 200 nurses celebrated Nurses Day at the Capitol.
During the 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session, Burkes said she and her team were “instrumental” in passing the Lynne Truxillo Act, which is named after a Baton Rouge General nurse who was attacked by a patient — inflicting injuries that resulted in her death.
Act 461 establishes policies and practices to address workplace violence in healthcare settings. Last year, the bill was passed into law and now requires facilities to have prevention plans. Additionally, there is no retaliation if someone reports workplace violence.
While many nurses are experiencing burnout, Burkes hopes legislation will help solve the problem.
“If it does nothing else, at least it lets them know that somebody’s listening and trying to make it better,” she said. “Sometimes you can hang in there a little bit longer if you know that somebody hears you.”
This year, Burkes is working on a smoke evacuation bill, which just passed in the Senate, that will put policies in place for smoke evacuation in operating rooms to protect healthcare workers from inhaling harmful surgical smoke plumes from burning flesh.
While Burkes is striving to create better work environments for those in nursing, she's also working to engage students at the elementary, middle and high school levels to introduce nursing career fairs with colleges.
Burkes emphasized the flexibility and variety that nursing offers, saying that she has “never, ever regretted being a nurse.” From hospitals to clinics to education to technology to babies to the elderly, there are a slew of options to choose from.
“There are so many different paths you can take as a nurse, and it really gives you the ability to reinvent yourself as much as you want to,” Burkes said. “I truly believe that nursing is a calling, and you have to have the heart to do this work.”