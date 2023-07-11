Many of the artists' work is listed under a pseudonym.
Not that they have anything to hide. It simply adds to the intrigue of the stories told by their pieces, which make the Obscure Market more than just an arts market.
It's a world of its own, where monsters and butterflies coexist, where the surreal is a way of life and where the market's youngest artist, at age 12, generates smiles through his collection of king cake baby pins.
Yes, the youngest artist is edging in on teendom, but that won't be his top priority when he takes his place with some 40 other artists for this quarterly arts market on Saturday at Brickyard South Patio + Bar, 174 South Blvd.
The market runs from 6 p.m. to midnight with artists showing their wares both inside and outside the bar. The youngest artist, who creates his work under the name Baw Shaws, will, of course, be stationed outside.
He'll be in good company among all of the creators, whose work is made of everything from ethically sourced shed snakeskin and insects to traditional canvas and paint.
The Obscure Market was organized by artist Shantell Gomez in 2022. Gomez was assisted by Story Berthier, who took over the operation after Gomez relocated to Colorado.
"She was moving, and she asked if I could keep this going," Berthier said.
Berthier not only has kept the market operating, she's grown it from seven to 40 artists with more requests coming in.
Artists are required to pay an entry fee, which covers any expenses in staging the event. All sales benefit the individual artists.
Berthier has been showing her work, which includes ethically sourced butterflies and taxidermy animals, since the beginning. She admits that hers isn't the kind of artwork that pops up in traditional art shows, but that's never deterred her.
Besides, she always sells out at the Obscure Market, which is only proof that people enjoy different kinds of art.
That's exactly what the Obscure Market offers — something different.
"Oh, man, I would say we have anything that's odd," Berthier said. "It's not your normal market. It's something that'll make your jaw drop. We've got everything from horror prints to candles that are actually the Virgin Mary to Halloween man Michael Myers. We've got jewelry that's made of snake skin. It's something to see, we've got like so many people who say, 'I love the vibe of this market.'"
When artists ask if they can apply to be vendors, Berthier's first question is, "What do you have that's creepy?"
"If they say, 'Well, nothing,' I say, 'Nope, sorry, can't come, can't sit with us,'" she said.
So it only makes sense for the Obscure Market's motto to be "Baton Rouge's only dark market for the strange, spooky, ominous and obscure."
That just about covers it all, right? Especially during October, when the market's shoppers are in the mood for Halloween. Add the fact that Brickyard South stands near the 13th Gate, where people line up nightly to experience the haunted house.
"They're in line, and they see the Obscure Market with all of its odd artwork, and they walk over to check it out," Berthier said.
Though Saturday's market won't attract Halloween-sized crowds, it will still have its fans. Those fans will bring friends, which will create even more fans of these artists who work in nontraditional media.
Fans who read more into the artwork than what's on the surface.
That's what makes this market even more fun — buyers won't be taking home mere objects but stories — stories from an alternate universe known as the Obscure Market.
For more information, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085153450970.