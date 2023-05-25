Of Moving Colors Productions, a contemporary dance theatre company based in Louisiana, supported by the Parkinson’s Foundation, is seeking participants for a global movement project via Zoom on Thursday, June 1.
This particular class will teach choreography from Rosas Danst Rosas, also known as Rosas Remix, which is famous choreography created by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. Keersmaeker offered her choreography to the world during the pandemic for people to create their rendition.
This live experience is part of the company's weekly Dance for Parkinson’s classes every Thursday at Powell Moïse School of Dance located at 2016 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. In person participants should arrive at 9:15 a.m., and the Zoom link will go live from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Of Moving Colors is creating its adaptation as part of its Parkinson’s Foundation grant. Artistic Director, Garland Goodwin Wilson, will be creating a community performance that OMC will share on such public platforms as Youtube.
Since the dance takes place sitting in chairs, the choreography can be well adapted to fit Parkinson’s dancers and anyone who would like to participate.
In Baton Rouge, Of Moving Colors also will conduct a Dance for Parkinson’s class at the NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital, located on the sixth floor, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Dance for Parkinson's classes are designed for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their companions, offering a fun and creative outlet in the form of dance. These classes help those affected by Parkinson’s strengthen the connection between the mind and body. Classes are open to people of all ages that want to work on strength, balance and agility.
The lead instructor, Susan Perlis, has taught dance for 50 years and trained at Dance for Parkinson’s workshops by the Mark Morris Dance Group.
“Classes develop flexibility and confidence,” Perlis said. “They help focus attention to assist in movement and balance, and increase awareness of our bodies in space.”
Through support from the Parkinson's Foundation, classes are free and open to people with Parkinson's, friends, family, caregivers and anyone else who wants more movement in their life.
To set up an interview or for more information, call (225) 907-6222 or visit ofmovingcolors.org.