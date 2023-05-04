Collaborating with prestigious world-class choreographers such as Christian Von Howard, Pavel Zustiak and John Allen, Of Moving Colors' artistic director Garland Goodwin Wilson, alongside Courtney Landry, will present an adaptation of Shakespeare’s "Othello."
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The company has a history of success in producing retellings of famous works of literature, and "Othello" will be its third Shakespearean adaptation. Of Moving Colors' contemporary interpretation of this classic tale of jealousy, racism and gender inequality not only will feature company dancers, but also spoken word performed by Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore, stunning visual imagery, local musicians, stage design and costuming.
Tickets are $12 to $32. Call (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org for more information.