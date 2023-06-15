What do you get if you combine an expert salsa dancer, a 30-year black belt in karate, a newly minted American citizen with a ferocious dedication to animals of all sizes and shapes?
The answer is Oliver Garden, dean of the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine.
The British national is a walking, talking mix of interests, with a passion for making the world a better place. He moved to Baton Rouge in the fall of 2021, days before Hurricane Ida.
And, yes, he's heard all the jokes about his name.
"I find it hilarious," Garden said, regarding his name's similarity to a certain chain of Italian restaurants. "I hear less about it now than I did in the 1990s when I was living in the States and the restaurant seemed to be more popular."
Garden did not pick Olive Garden for his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch. Instead, he opted for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. It's a practical lunch spot, handily near the vet school with a variety of healthy options Garden enjoys. He lunches there often. At our lunch, he ordered the chicken and berry pecan salad. I got the Boom Boom shrimp tacos.
Garden is originally from Southampton, Hampshire, England. He attended the Royal Veterinary College in London. He did his post doctoral work at the University of South Carolina, with a residency at Cornell. Garden credits the book "All Creatures Great and Small" by James Herriot with inspiring him to become a veterinarian.
"I wanted to be James Herriot as a kid," Garden said.
The truth is, I'm not sure I've ever met someone more excited to be doing what he's doing than Garden. He is up for the task at hand.
"I travel light," Garden said. "And, I love it here. I have a passion for what I do and love that I can affect more good in the world. Because I don't have a family, this is the legacy I can leave."
He's committed to leave part of that legacy in Louisiana.
"The vet school is growing in everything we do. We're rolling out a new curriculum this fall, growing the size of staff and faculty and increasing the class size from 135 to 210 in the fall of 2024," he said.
He explained that the vet school has four missions — to teach, heal, discover and protect. During lunch, Garden could list vet school feats and facts faster than I could write, but some include:
- The vet school's teaching hospital is a world-class program that sees 21,000 cases per year.
- The school's huge equine team is growing.
- It has a sponsored mobile clinic to add to its shelter medical program.
- The school has a growing expertise in neuroscience, with at least half the work in human health.
- A diagnostic lab at the vet school is working with mosquito-born agents.
- It's home to a world-class zoo program.
- Last year, 1,500 students applied for 120 spots in the vet school.
After years of being a karate expert, including having his own studio in England and teaching classes, these days, Garden continues to exercise daily at 5 a.m., focusing primarily on Orange Theory.
He has a broad taste for music. He doesn't read a lot of fiction, but focuses on leadership books. He found the book "There's a Schmuck in my Office" to be funny and insightful. He loves films, particularly, "Hunt for Red October," "A Man Named Otto," "Notting Hill" and James Bond movies.
After a lifetime of pets, he doesn't have a dog these days because he works so much. However, with the vet school's new dog daycare center set to open in July, he may look at getting a dog. If he does, he prefers big ones.
Speaking of animals on campus, he has met Mike the Tiger, "from a distance."
"Mike is an ambassador for conservation and veterinary medicine," Garden said. "His enclosure is fantastic."
Garden is a member of Rotary and an avid traveler and has visited about 30 countries. He appreciates having an array of friends from all walks of life. He joined a Meetup group in Baton Rouge to meet people outside the realm of work.
He says he's "a bit of a car fanatic" and appreciates "clean home design." He loves his New Orleans-shotgun-style home, which is contemporary in design.
"I love the nexus of art and science," Garden said. "The artist residency we are doing with the vet school is an example."
He's an early adopter and embraces technology.
"Nothing like a trans-Atlantic move to force you to be paper free," he said.
Garden came to Baton Rouge from the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked for five years.
"I hit the ground running when I got to Louisiana," Garden said. "Now, it's home. Having lived in other places, I appreciate Baton Rouge and the culture of Louisiana. I'm proud to be a brand new American citizen."
Garden gained his citizenship in May.