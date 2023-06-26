After Sunday's painful loss for LSU baseball to Florida in the men's College World Series in Omaha, many Tiger fans in Omaha were doing their best to drown their sorrows, according to Pat McEvoy, a manager at Rocco's Pizza and Cantina — so much so that Rocco's made the decision to close early, which may go against Louisiana logic.
"There were so many fake ids," McEvoy said. "We had to close early."
Even so, Rocco's College World Series Jello-O Shot Challenge has money on the line for the LSU Food Pantry and seven other university food pantries representing the other teams who have played in this year's men's College World Series. McEvoy said that no matter what happens on the field tonight, he anticipates the total donation to LSU's Food Pantry to top $60,000, once receipts are counted.
That total was helped by two significant purchases by two Baton Rouge icons, Todd Graves and Gordon McKernan. On June 19, Graves bought 6,000 shots (totaling $30,000) which set a record for the most shots ever purchased in one fell swoop.
In essence, McKernan said, "Hold my beer," and bought 8,888 so-called "rally" shots (totaling $44,440) that will show up on the official Rocco's white board books Monday afternoon.
"Kevin Culjat, the owner of Rocco’s, reached out to us before the series to let us know about the challenge and how it would work this year," Alison Paz, associate director, marketing and communications at LSU Campus Life wrote in an email.
Paz said that studies from various agencies say that food insecurity on college campuses is as high as 30%.
"While we do not calculate a percentage for our specific campus, we certainly know it exists here at LSU. This past year the LSU Food Pantry processed over 21,000 requests and distributed 261,550 pounds of food," Paz wrote. "A donation of this size is tremendous in helping us to continue our operations and meet the needs of our students through continued access to food, supplies, and technology to keep the pantry running. We want to thank Rocco’s for supporting our campus food pantries."
Meanwhile in Omaha, McEvoy admitted that he and the rest of Rocco's staff was exhausted, but on Monday morning, he was keeping hope alive for the final game in the championship series, "One more day. Go Tigers!"
McEvoy said the pub's owners, Bonnie and Kevin Culjat, will be donating a part of the proceeds from the Jell-O Shot Challenge to the food banks.
"After it's all said and done, we'll look at the gross total," McEvoy said. "I expect well over $60,000 to go to LSU's food bank."
McEvoy said Rocco's has not set a date to bring the check to LSU's Food Pantry.
"We've made a lot of friends this week," he said. "We're thinking about coming down for a football game this fall and do the check presentation then."
He added that Jevo, the company who makes the shots Rocco's serves, is planning to donate their profits of this week.
Stephanie Clark, director of Jevo's GSD department, confirmed that Jevo intends to cover its costs for the week and give the rest of the money to Rocco's to distribute among the eight university food banks.
Clark too admitted she was tired after a week of Jell-O shots.
"This is what I've said to many LSU fans, 'I obviously don't know how to party right,'" Clark said. "This whole community of fans we've been interacting with has been amazing."
Clark explained that Jevo has made 65,000 shots thus far this week. Comparatively, in years' past, Rocco's has typically sold between 30,000 and 40,000.
She said the gelatin the company uses to make shots is designed to set in 20 to 30 minutes. They have an on-site refrigerator that holds 3,000 shots at any given moment.
"We are on call right now in case we need more shots. At one point Saturday, we had 7,000 LSU shots in the fridge," she said. "By 6 p.m., they were gone. We ended up selling more than 11,000 shots Saturday."