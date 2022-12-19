What can you do with that leftover ham and/or turkey from Christmas?
If Club Sandwich Meatballs sound interesting, New Roads food blogger and cookbook author Susanne Duplantis will walk viewers through making them on Tuesday's "Rachael Ray Show."
The recipe is among the 100 included in Duplantis' "Lagniappe Leftovers" book released earlier this year. Duplantis is also creator of the food waste blog, "Makeover My Leftover," and a longtime Baton Rouge restaurant veteran.
Duplantis shares her passion to reduce food waste by showing others how to turn last night's leftovers into something new the next day.
Also scheduled for Tuesday's show are Dr. Phil, who'll help viewers settle a family disagreement; and a performance by singer-songwriter Amos Lee.
The "Rachael Ray Show" airs at 11 a.m. on WVLA, Channel 33, in Baton Rouge and KATC, Channel 3, in Lafayette.