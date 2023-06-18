On the night before Father’s Day 1980, my dad was called to heaven. He had just turned 57 a few days earlier.
There was nothing extraordinary about my father, but he was my dad. As I watched him slip away that night, parts of his life flashed before my eyes.
Dad grew up as an only child and without a father. Apparently, his father, tired of being anchored to a family, disappeared and abandoned him and his mother when my dad was 6 years old.
When World War II broke out, Dad joined the Navy. He had seen a great deal of action in the South Pacific and was proud of his service launching Higgins boats from an LST ship; however, he was a bit reticent when it came sharing his experiences in the war.
After serving, Dad went back to his old job as a telephone repairman for Western Electric. It was there that Dad met my mom. They dated and eventually became husband and wife, moved to Metairie and had three children.
We lived in a modest two-bedroom home with one bathroom and no air conditioning. For heat, there was a floor furnace in the middle of the house. It did not heat the entire house, but it served its purpose. We were a one-car family and didn’t have extravagant things; my dad always made sure we had food to eat and clean clothes to wear, even though most of our clothes were hand-me-downs. We had a phone, but it was a party line we shared with another family somewhere else in the neighborhood. We weren’t rich but we didn’t care because we were happy.
Dad graduated from Warren Easton High School and even though he might not have been the brightest light in the room, what he lacked in intelligence he more than made up for in common sense. He could fix or build anything.
I always remember the good times, such as when we would spend all day Saturday at the Bogue Falaya River swimming and picnicking, or when we as a family gathered around a small black and white television set in the living room and watched "What’s My Line?," a rocket launch during the 1960s space race or "The Flintstones," my dad’s favorite TV show.
My father did not give me enlightening words of wisdom to live by; however, even though he grew up without a father or even a father figure, he did give me a model of how not only to be a good father, but how to be a great dad: Always take care of your family, love them unconditionally, do whatever you have to do to provide for your family and pray every day to God above.
Every year for Father’s Day, I look forward to spending time with my own family.
And, yes, I do think about that hot summer Saturday night 43 years ago, but I prefer to remember not how my dad died, but how he lived — a good man and a good father.
— Papia lives in Metairie.