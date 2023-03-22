Pop quiz — who said it?
I've wrestled with alligators.
I've tussled with a whale.
I done handcuffed lightning.
And throw'd thunder in jail.
If your answer is Muhammad Ali, you should look into buying a ticket or two for Opera Louisiane's season finale productions, "Rocking Horse Winner" and "Approaching Ali."
They'll both be performed in the Manship Theatre on Friday and Sunday, March 31 and April 2. The second show on the bill, "Approaching Ali," focuses not only on the boxing legend's ring action but also his poetry.
Make no mistake, Ali fans are familiar with his poetry, especially his most popular verse, "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee; The hands can't hit what the eyes can't see."
Each one-act production on the two-opera bill lasts about 40 minutes.
Of course, audiences probably know more about Ali than "Rocking Horse Winner," a modern adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s dark, mystical short story by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton. The opera explores the relationship between Paul, a young man with developmental challenges, played by tenor Joseph Ittoop, and his emotionally distant mother, played by soprano Hope Briggs.
Paul becomes dangerously obsessed with winning his mother's love by solving the “bad luck” of his family in this 1920s-set story. This obsession awakens a strange magic that connects him to luck, but also to powerful voices only he can hear.
The story pans out as an intimate, psychological look at love, luck and greed.
"We have some cast members who are in both operas," Music Director Michael Borowitz said. "Hope Briggs, who sang the lead in our 2015 production of 'Madama Butterfly,' is back playing the mother in 'Rocking Horse' and Muhammad Ali's mother, Odessa Clay, in 'Approaching Ali.' So, it's a fun turnaround for her."
After an intermission, the Ali story begins with young writer Davis Miller, played by baritone Scott Purcell, who grows up with Ali, played by bass-baritone Brandon Coleman, as his hero. He jumps on the opportunity to visit with the fighter at his mother's home in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Ali used to write his own poetry, and he'd recite that poetry in his interviews," Borowitz said. "This is the basis of the story about Ali and how he changed this young writer's life."
The opera was written by D.J. Sparr, Mark Campbell and Davis Miller, and both productions are directed by Jonathan De Los Santos.
"I think the opera pays tribute to Ali, because against all of the odds against him and everything that he had to deal with, and then adding the Parkinson's on top of that, he remained absolutely strong," Borowitz said. "And it's a great story for us — a really uplifting and positive vibe piece."
Coleman, as Ali, will appear in his boxing gloves and trademark Everlast boxing shorts in the show.
"It's not all about boxing, but there's a little bit of boxing in it," Borowitz said. "We have a wonderful boxing coach from here in Baton Rouge who's taken the actors through their paces, and our Ali, Brandon Coleman, is an athlete, so there will be some realism with that."
Speaking of realism, "Approaching Ali" is a true story, and the writer portrayed in the story will attend one of the performances.
"Davis Miller will also be participating in a question-and-answer session while he's here," Borowitz said. "In the meantime, Scott Purcell, who will be portraying him, is a doctoral candidate here at LSU with a really world class voice, and I knew when we were doing this piece that we would want him for the part. He's just knocking that out of the park. It's really amazing."
Borowitz bills the season finale as "a great evening of storytelling."
"We dress each opera differently," he said. "Everything changes between the two, and we get to tell two completely different stories in one night, so it's really a fun evening."