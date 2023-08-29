The restaurant is called Opie's Baton Rouge, and before you ask, yes, it has a connection to Ron Howard's childhood character, Opie, in the "Andy Griffith Show."
Well, in a roundabout way, anyway.
Opie is owner Brian Medlin's nickname, which was inspired by the sitcom character. That's how everyone knew him, and now that's how passersby know his restaurant at 7112 Florida Blvd.
You can't miss it. The Opie's sign lures in customers with its big, red letters, and its Louisiana-based menu highlighting catfish with housemade tartar sauce, cracklins and seasonal crawfish keeps them coming back.
Those are customers' favorites. Well, that and Opie's smoked hamburgers. The boudin, jambalaya and pastalaya are popular, too.
But the cracklins are in the biggest demand. Why?
"We've revolutionized the cracklin," Medlin said. "They're usually hard, and ours aren't. They're made from pork bellies, cut by hand, smoked and hand-fried. You can only find them here."
Still, Opie's was accommodating the boiled crawfish crowd when it opened earlier this year in April. Medlin also owns All Star Catering at 8235 Florida Blvd., which caters business and social events throughout the city.
All Star customers often asked if the catering business sold plate lunches, which started Medlin thinking about a restaurant where customers could purchase individual menu items and meals.
So, Medlin started looking for a building, which wasn't a problem, since he's also a real estate investor. He spotted the vacancy at 7112 Florida Blvd., and he knew it not only would be a good location but also recognizable to Baton Rouge residents.
"Our building was one of the original Wendy's in Baton Rouge," Medlin said.
Medlin refurbished the location, made it his own and opened the 65-seat restaurant near the end of crawfish season.
Of course, boiled crawfish was plentiful on the menu, but once the season ended, Medlin had to replace the Louisiana specialty with something else. That's when he introduced Opie's smoked hamburgers, which includes the Smokin' Opie's Burger with a smoked patty with bacon, baked mac and cheese, jalapenos and barbecue sauce.
Then there's the Beachfront Burger topped with grilled shrimp, cheese and dockside sauce, along with the BBQ Brisket Burger with brisket, cheese and jalapenos.
"We put these on the menu, and they've become favorites among our customers, so we'll be keeping them," Medlin said.
If you're not in the mood for a burger, Opie's offers plenty of seafood plate lunches. If you're in a hurry, there are prepackaged takeout items in the cooler.
Everything on the menu is made from recipes created 40 years ago by Medlin's dad, David. Add in Medlin's 11 years of experience selling jambalaya in festival and fair booths to raise capital for his own restaurant while working full-time for an Italian restaurant, and it's clear this family knows its business.
Medlin has since owned and operated several restaurants, including Smokin' Aces BBQ, Frankie's Dawg House and Opie's Cajun Cafe, before opening All Star Catering.
Medlin's current Opie's restaurant now offers versatility for the catering business, which provides catering for disaster relief. If ever needed, Opie's can be converted into a second catering location.
But until then, Opie's will be serving up its regular menu between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We'll also be keeping our menu the same," Medlin said. "Our concept is to focus on quality and service, and we can do this with the menu we offer. We'll offer specials now and then, and we'll rotate some things like crawfish seasonally, but quality is the most important to us."
Medlin achieves this quality not only by offering a menu of tried and true items but also by locally sourcing his ingredients. For instance, all of the catfish for both Opie's and All Star Catering is farm-raised by a supplier in Henderson.
Crawfish and cracklin ingredients also are purchased in Louisiana, and all sauces are housemade.
"As for our boudin, we have only house-smoked boudin, but it comes in a variety of ways," Medlin said. "You can buy it in links, boudin balls, egg rolls or chimichangas."
Finally, there are the desserts, Mississippi mud, banana pudding and an assortment of cheesecakes, again, all made in-house.
"We want to provide fresh, consistent quality and service that never waivers," Medlin said. "That's what we want to be known for."