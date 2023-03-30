An informal survey of avid travelers shows that different personalities approach packing for trips using specific strategies, with each packing type having its evangelists.
The packing types can be divided into seven basic groups, with some people falling in one distinct group or the other and others blurring the lines between at least two of the groups. Basic packer types include:
- The EBDs (early bird detailers): These folks have planned their packing down to the smallest detail. Generally, the bag is packed two weeks before the plane lifts off — and their packing may include photographs of the various outfits they have planned for each day/event of the journey.
- The Cubers: Some packers consider packing cubes akin to a religion.
- The Rollers: Some packers insist on rolling and stacking every single item, from socks to jackets. (Often crosses over into the Cuber category.)
- The NoTs (nick of timers): These folks are slinging laundry into the bag as they're running out the door, doing their best to make the flight.
- The Shoppers/Borrowers: Sometimes this category of packer does not happen by choice. When luggage is lost or delayed, sometimes travelers are forced to figure out how to make things work — the results, while initially frustrating, can also be liberating in the realization of how little is needed for a great trip.
- The Color Schemers: Color Schemers cull all things that don't coordinate with a pre-determined travel color scheme. This means packing takes time, consideration and an iron will, but the payoff is a well-organized suitcase, a variety of outfits and minimal clothing.
- The Mary Poppins: Need a size 90/14 embroidery needle? Just ask a Mary Poppins packer. Somehow this rare breed almost always has whatever is needed and knows where to find it. (Highly recommend finding one of these folks and inviting them along on all your travels.)
Ashley Riley, originally from New Orleans, recently moved to Madiera Beach, Florida, enjoys packing and, as she says, "being cute."
"I like being fancy," Riley said. "Before I had a college-aged child, I didn't pack that way. I didn't have the time to coordinate every outfit, down to the jewelry, purse and shoes. I'm a lot!"
Riley never packs her jewelry, costume or otherwise, in checked luggage. It stays in her carry-on bag.
"Pack what you love. Don't just pack for comfort. Pack what makes you feel good," Riley said.
To prepare for a trip, Riley figures out how many outfits she will need and then tries on the clothes for each occasion, photographs them, compares notes with stylish friends to determine accessories — and then photographs herself in the complete ensemble to document the various pieces so she will have it at her fingertips once she reaches her destination.
For a recent three-night trip, her carefully orchestrated luggage weighed in at 40 pounds. She used packing cubes and rolled everything.
"I brought the big suitcase. I knew I wanted to have options," Riley said. "Even if you're the most practical of travelers, bring what you love. At least for me, if I feel like I look cute, that makes the experience that much better."
Karla Coreil, of Baton Rouge, is on the other end of the packing spectrum. She's a planner like Riley, but she whittles her items down to the bare minimum and has various rules to follow to fit it all in a backpack or single carry-on piece of luggage. Coreil has an aversion to checked luggage.
She recently went on one trip to Cuba and another to New York City, each for five days, with only a backpack. She and her son went to France for 10 days, each with a carry-on and a backpack. The small bags included all of their clothes for the trip and elaborate outfits for a costume party at Versailles, an annual affair, with tickets starting at about $125 and going up to $575 per person.
"The headpiece could come apart. My son had a tri-corner hat," Coreil said. "It was summer so we could pack lightly. I didn't do any laundry on that trip, and I had clean clothes every day."
While others swear by packing cubes, Coreil is opposed to them because they take up space.
Her biggest packing tip is thin layers.
"Even in winter, they don't have to be thick. I have accumulated thin clothes. They pack down really small," Coreil said. "If I'm going to Europe for two weeks, at some point I'm going to do laundry. I dress up my very-neutral outfit with scarves so that they look different."
She recommends buying accessories as souvenirs.
"When we went to Cuba, all we bought was backpacks. We bought art that was flat and it went in my backpack — and earrings, that's my go-to souvenirs," she said. "Scarves are good for so many things. You can bring thin or thick scarves. Even if it's cold, the thin one is going to keep my neck warm."
Coreil advises planning a color-coordinated wardrobe and cashmere sweaters for colder climes.
"Cashmere is warmer than wool," she said, adding that fleece-lined leggings are another win for the packing minimalist. "If you run out of clothes, unless you're in the wilderness, you can buy them there. It's fun to have clothes from Prague."
Coming home, Coreil rolls all of her clothes, but going she wants them as flat as possible.
Other tips to consider to lighten the load:
- Find a lightweight suitcase. This carry-on size Lucas suitcase weighs less than 6 pounds and is a winner based on personal experience.
- These 5-pocket pants from Land's End are the perfect pants for traveling. They are versatile to be dressy enough and respectful (unless your cute-factor standard is akin to Riley's), but the pants are still comfortable and utilitarian.
- Find the right walking shoes for you. Try Isle Jacobsen's Tulip shoes or Frye's Melanie.
- If you're traveling to colder climes, a lightweight down jacket is a great space-saving option, especially in terms of the warmth it provides.