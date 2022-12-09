St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road, will bless and dedicate a large painting of the Virgin Mary in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a 7 p.m. bilingual Mass on Sunday.
The painting, from an anonymous donor,
was created by Baton Rouge artist Mark Biletnikoff.
Our Lady of Guadalupe's feast day is celebrated annually on Dec. 12.
All are welcome to attend the services.
Downtown pilgrimage is Sunday
The annual Downtown Christmas Pilgrimage will begin at 5.30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 356 East Blvd.
Participants will walk together to several downtown churches, listening to Christmas music at each.
The schedule also includes:
- 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church
- 6.30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church
- 7 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral
- 7.30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church
- 8 p.m., First Baptist Church
The event is free and open to the public. For more info, go to https://www.fpcbr.org/news_detail.cfm?new=2243.
Annual Christmas concert
Cory Stewart & Authentically Anointed will host their annual Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Debbie Allen Performing Arts Theater of the Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road.
The event is free and open to the public.
In addition to the concert, there will be many managed care organizations available to provide information on mental health and grief, as many families are dealing with the after-effects of COVID as the second holiday season approaches.
Musical program and lunch
First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., will host a program of Christmas music provided by the Baton Rouge Chapter of Sweet Adelines in the church's conference center at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lunch will be served following the program for $8. Reservations can be made via email to care@firstmethodist.org.
'Jingle in the City'
Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Road, will present "Jingle in the City," a drama set in New York during the 1940s, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The musical drama will feature a 30-foot living Christmas tree with thousands of lights; 100+ cast members with a live orchestra; a beautiful telling of the Nativity story and more.
The event is free and open to the public.