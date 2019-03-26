Just a friendly reminder to all nonprofits, committee chairmen and others making plans for your big events, you'll want to check my comprehensive online calendar to see what’s already been scheduled. Go to theadvocate.com and type Pam’s Party Calendar in the search bar at the upper right. You may have to scroll past a few Party Lines to find it.
As soon you select a date, shoot me an email at pbordelon@theadvocate.com so I can put your event on this one-of-a-kind community calendar. We want your event to be the star of the night, not competing for dollars with another worthy cause.
See you at a party soon!