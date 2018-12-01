Eighteen young women were presented at the Baton Rouge Assembly's 58th annual ball Nov. 23 at Raising Cane’s River Center. Guests were welcomed by Assembly Chairman Keith Armstrong and his wife, Mary Beth, along with ball Chairman Trey McCowan and his wife, Autumn, and next year’s chairman and ball chairman and their wives, Ryan and Amy Johnson and Robin and Drew Patty.
Armstrong then introduced the debs: Suzanne Grace Barone, daughter of Jeanne and Guy Santo Barone Jr.; Anne Summers Thonssen Bruce, daughter of Collette and Anthony Dean Bruce, of Washington, D.C.; Christina Ileana Dalmau, daughter of Millie Claire Brown and Alexander George and Adele Dalmau; Olivia Leigh Gordon, daughter of Dr. Stephen V. and Sheila "Cricket" Gordon; Kalyn Lee Kleinpeter, daughter of Stacey and Karl Lee Kleinpeter, of Jackson; Kathryn Elizabeth McKowen, daughter of Erin and John Griffith McKowen Jr.; Victoria Claire Nunnally, daughter of Dr. Donna and James Hanson Nunnally; Paige Christian Powell, daughter of Kim and Wilmer “Bucky” Powell; and Anna Marie Rabalais, daughter of Emily and Myron James Rabalais, of Jackson.
Also, Catherine Ragan Richard, daughter of Virginia and Patrick Ragan Richard; Carson Elizabeth Saurage, daughter of Catherine and Matthew Craig Saurage; Emma Scott Singletary, daughter of Kimberly and Scott Davis Singletary; Katherine Lee Surek, daughter of Katherine Bahlinger Surek and Dr. Christopher Lee Surek, of Chicago; Martha Buckner Town and Sarah May Town, daughters of Molly and Jonathan Adam Town Sr., Maggie Elizabeth Troxell, daughter of Melissa and George Frederich Troxell Sr.; Margaret Benjamin Westbrook, daughter of Amy and Scott Hamilton Westbrook; and Caroline Webb Woolf, daughter of Heather and Frank McGehee Woolf Sr.
Surek was presented by her grandfather, Marion John Bahlinger. The other debutantes were presented by their fathers.
The Chad Braud Quartet played during the presentation, then the Tip Tops coaxed everyone to the dance floor. The night wrapped up at a midnight breakfast hosted by the parents of the debs.
The debutantes began their day with a rehearsal under the direction of Assembly debutante co-chairwomen Carter Stone and Debbie Landry. Assisting were ball coordinator Gabriella St. Amant and former debs McKenzie Womack and Reed Womack Bowman. Debutante chaperones for the evening were Holli Cordell and Angele Peek.
Rehearsal was followed by brunch for the debutantes, fathers, presenters and Assembly officers in Hilton’s Heidelberg Ballroom, where Armstrong presented each deb with an engraved gold bracelet to commemorate the occasion.
Sing & Swing
The gauntlet has officially been thrown! The participants in this year's Opéra Louisiane Sing & Swing celebrity karaoke night are now lining up donors and filling tables for the Jan. 11 event. I'm going to be participating along with Leonard Augustus, Stafford Kendall, Ruffin Rodrigue and Kyle Talbert. They all recently got together at a meet-and-greet hosted by Opéra Louisiane at the Crowne Plaza. It was a chance to get to know each other and our music conductor Ned Fasullo, who'll have the Big Band Orchestra backing us up.
Leonard has more talents than I can count on one hand, Kyle is in the popular local band The V-Tones and Stafford has music in her blood, thanks to harpist mom Sally Wood. They'll be my stiffest competition. But I'm not sure about Ruffin. I've seen him dance, so I'm pretty confident I can hold my own against him.
Anyway, get your tickets now for this fun night. I'm counting on some big spenders to come through for me!