Over the past 53 years, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has raised over $4 million to support various community causes. Through the Baton Rouge Fair Foundation, support is provided to numerous causes, one of them being scholarships for area high school students who have been nominated by their principal or guidance counselor based on the student’s volunteer activities.
This year's honorees were announced at the official presentation Oct. 28 by Cliff Barton, fair chairman; and J.H Martin, foundation chairman. The scholarships were presented by guest speaker Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Receiving scholarships were Sybil K. Thomas, Aringlington Prep; Haley Bouchereau, Ascension Catholic High; Lexus Phi Pham, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Terri Marshall, Broadmoor High; Kenneth Popleon, Brusly High; Jared Sapia, Catholic High; Grace Gosserand, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee; Marissa Huber, Central High; Jillian Lavigne, Central Private; Katelyn Robertson, The Church Academy; Alyric Asberry, Donaldsonville High; Jacob Boutwell, Doyle High; Julia Spell, Dunham School; Sydney Templet, Dutchtown High; Teressa Cox, East Ascension High; Shalimar Hollins, East Feliciana High; Cole Aydell, French Settlement High; Cole Forbes, Holden High; Katherine Skiles, Lee Magnet High; Cade Canepa, Live Oak High; Arianna Hammond, Livonia High; Sarah Tarver, LSU Lab School; Ava Borskey, Maurepas High; Kaydee Kidder, Northeast High; Hunter Wascom, Parkview Baptist; Kalyee Freiberger, Runnels School; Abigail M. Falcon, St. John High School; Derquisia Spears, St. Joseph's Academy; Kaitlyn Landry, St. Michael the Archangel High; Keyana Cummings, West Feliciana High, and Kyleigh Hankton-McCurry, Zachary High.