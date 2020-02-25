Mardi Gras is over, but it was a busy one filled with balls, parades and tons of parties. I hope you were able to be a part of some of the fun.
Next on the social horizon are 15th anniversary celebrations at the Manship Theatre and LSU Museum of Art, LSU Campus Club’s Scholarship Luncheon, Manners of the Heart Gala and, one of the most-anticipated events in town, Trisha Yearwood performing with the Baton Rouge Symphony for its Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert series.
