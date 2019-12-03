Christmas is coming fast. I hope you’ve started shopping or, at the very least, made out your gift list. If you’re looking for some holiday fun, there’s lots from which to choose. Baton Rouge kicks things off this Friday with downtown’s Festival of Lights. The Baton Rouge Symphony will perform three holiday-themed concerts. And Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights are twinkling, singing and musically lighting up the sky around Bluebonnet Boulevard through Dec. 31.
And, speaking of the last day of the year, come back downtown to ring in the new year at the annual New Year’s Revelry celebration.