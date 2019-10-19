The Atchafalayla Basinkeeper celebrated its 15th anniversary on Oct. 10 at the Hilton Capitol Center with special guest speaker Bobby Kennedy Jr.
Kennedy is president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, of which the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper is a member.
Earlier in the day, Kennedy spent time with Executive Director Dean Wilson and Jody Meche, president of the Louisiana Crawfish Producers Association — West, touring the basin, the largest wetland forest in North America.
Protecting and restoring this environmental treasure’s swamps, lakes, rivers, streams and bayous for future generations is the mission of the ABK.
Jambalaya Jam
Also on Oct. 10, the Capital Area United Way’s 32nd annual Jambalaya Jam was setting records. This year, the event raised $141,000 for CAUW’s causes — health, education, income stability and the basic needs of people in the 10 parishes the local UW serves.
Party central was North Boulevard Town Square, where Shell was hosting a VIP party. Youngsters were playing in the Kids Zone while the the Mixed Nuts had toes a tappin’.
Forty-nine teams served up their own versions of jambalaya, but the gang from the Baton Rouge Clinic walked away with bragging rights. Coming in second was the team from ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Polypropylene Plant, while Triad Electric & Controls’ team came in third. The People’s Choice Award went to the team from ExxonMobil’s Plastics.
Other awards went to Best Appetizer — Methanex; Team Spirit — Entergy Riverbend; Community Games corporate winner — BASF; and Community Games nonprofit winner — Big Buddy Program.
Volunteer Activists
Eleven Baton Rougeans will be honored for their volunteer efforts at the Emerge Center’s 48th annual Volunteer Activist Luncheon on Nov. 22.
They were formally introduced on Oct. 10 by Emerge Center board Chairwoman Melissa Gregg Blake at a wine and cheese reception. These volunteers help make our community a better place to live through their selflessness.
This year’s honorees are Susan Eaton, Lillie Petit Gallagher, Roberta Guillory, Kathleen Howell, Ernesto Johnson, Mathew Laborde, Darrel Papillion, Nial Patel, Skip Philips and Kathy Fletcher Victorian. Skye Taylor will be recognized as an Emerging Activist.
For tickets to the luncheon, which will be held at the Renaissance, visit emergela.org/events.
Campus Club
Gerry and Don Daigle opened their magnificent home for Campus Club’s fall cocktail party on Oct. 11., kicking off a year of celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary. Welcoming guests, who were a bit soggy thanks to Mother Nature, were President Lynn Evans and party co-chairwomen Barbara Brown and Nancy Hammett. Among the guests were members spouses (they let them come once a year) and this year’s scholarship recipients Claire Samaha and Allison Seay. Their respective grandmothers, Jackie O’Quinn and Nedra Seay, are longtime members of the club.
I also got to chat with Andy Smith, Marilyn Braymer, Rose Ann Martin and former neighbors JoAnn and Robert Doolos.
Bacchus
From Campus Club, I headed to the home of Susan and Otey White, who had rolled out the welcome mat for Le Cercle de Bacchus’ annual fall cocktail. I was a bit taken aback when I realized that the sons of former Bacchus members, whom I knew back in the day, are now officers of the bachelors organization, including the hosts' son Ben; and Christian Hebert, son of Robin and Mark Hebert; as well as Will Cox, son of friends Sandra and Keith Cox.