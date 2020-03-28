I hope this finds you safe and sound. If you’re like me, you’re missing getting out and seeing friends and family. Hopefully, we’ll all get together at a party real soon!
Right before things went crazy, the Plaquemine Garden Club held a Tablescapes for All Occasions luncheon on March 10 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center. Presiding over the festivities was President Donna Carville, who welcomed new members Jelina Ourso, Joan Lasak, Dixie Daigle, Peggy Beilenson, Beth Bueche and Susie Burns.
These six women and the club’s younger set were paired with club veterans to create some stunning tablescapes celebrating Easter, the Kentucky Derby, birthdays, Chinese New Year, cruising, weddings and Halloween.
Celebrity Waiters
Scott Innes and Jeremy Thompson claimed bragging rights with a tip total of $19,153 at the American Cancer Society’s Celebrity Waiter event on March 1 at the Addis Community Center. In all, nearly $100,000 was raised at the movie-themed event, which was chaired by Kimberly Bryant.
This year’s celebrity waiters also included Dylan Bagwell, Lee and Clare Berthelot, Barbara Burke, Christopher Butler, Nicholas Cicero, Tony Clayton, Justin and Melanie Clouatre, Blake Fourroux, Jamie Hanks, Rhonda Kelley, Caleb Kleinpeter, Richard Lee, Shawn Loachridge, Billi Romero, Ryder Simoneaux, Rick Ward, Sheri Weems and Tiffeny Wycoskie.
'Hats Off' to Rev. Knighton
Donning elaborate hats and caps, members and friends held a "Hat's Off" brunch on March 14 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Rev. Conway L. Knighton at St. Mary Baptist Church.
Anniversary Committee members Tanya Ponton and Errin Gaines welcomed guests to the event, which had a theme of "A Pastor with a Heart to Serve." The Rev. Constance Saizon, of Hughes United Methodist Church, wowed the audience with funny antics and provided inspirational words to the pastor. Karla Glasper and the Rev. Rheba Allen sang hymns of praise. In closing, guests “tipped” their hats to the pastor and extended heartfelt best wishes. The weekend culminated with the Pastors Anniversary Program on March 15 where the Rev. René Brown, of Mount Zion First Baptist Church, preached an awe-inspiring message.