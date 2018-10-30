The Woman’s Hospital Auxiliary’s luncheon Oct. 23 at Beausoleil was a busy one. Not only did the membership install new officers and board members, but they also doled out $10,000 in grants and recognized two of its long-time members.
Taking the oath of office were President Frankie Edward, President-elect Nancy Hubiak, Vice President and Fundraising Chairwoman Peggy Vernice, Treasurer Susan Bordelon, Recording Secretary Carol Smith, Corresponding Secretary JoEllen Williams and members-at-large Judy Peterson and Scotti Vermaelen.
Elizabeth Dimmick and Wanda Montgomery were honored as the Healthcare Auxilians of the Year and for their 50-year membership in the organization. Woman’s Audiology Department received $2,000 to assist children in need of hearing aids. The adult intensive care unit received $1,000 for early loss/miscarriage support kits and clothing. The Newborn and Infant Intensive Care Unit received $500 for laundry supplies.