Welcome to Pam’s Party Calendar, a comprehensive listing of all the fundraisers, galas, Mardi Gras Balls, etc. happening in and around the Capital City. The idea is to prevent multiple events from taking place on the same night, splitting that all-important dollar needed to keep all our nonprofits up and running. So, check dates before you plan your event to make sure it’s open. I’ve even included LSU and Southern football games as well as local school holidays to make things easier. As soon as you’ve settled on a date, shoot me an email at pbordelon@theadvocate.com and I’ll add your event to this master calendar. Don’t worry if all you have is a date, send it ASAP and we can fill in the details once you have that information.
Look forward to hearing from you!
2019
Oct. 4
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Golf Tourney: marybird.org, invitation only
Brew at the Zoo: 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, brzoo.org
Knock Knock Children's Museum's second annual Storybook Soirée: 7 p.m., knockknockmuseum.org
Oct. 5
LSU v. Utah State, Tiger Stadium
Oct. 6
Susan G. Komen Perfectly Pink Luncheon: noon, L'Auberge Event Center, KomenLouisiana.org
25th anniversary celebration of River Road African American Museum: 6 p.m., Water Campus, africanamericanmuseum.org/events/
Oct. 10
Capital Area United Way's Jambalaya Jam campaign kickoff: 5 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, cauw.org
LA Wildlife & Fisheries Foundation's A Wild Night: 5:50 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, lawff.org
Wine & Cheese reception annoucing 2019 Volunteer Activists: 6 p.m., Emerge Center, invitation only
Oct. 11
Ogden Honors College BBQ Bash, 5:30 p.m., LSU French House, invitation only
Campus Club Fall Social: 6:30 p.m., home of Gerry & Don Daigle, invitation only
Le Cercel de Bacchus Fall Cocktail Party, 7 p.m., home of Susan & Otey White, invitation only
Oct. 12
LSU v. Florida: Tiger Stadium *Homecoming
Southern v. Prairie View: Mumford Stadium
Oct. 15
Blue Cross Blue Shield Angel Awards: 6:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, invitation only
Oct. 16
Wine & Roses Gala: 6 p.m., LSU AgCenter's Botanic Gardens, lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events
Hollydays Preview Gala: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, juniorleaguebr.org
Oct. 16-19
Junior League's Hollydays Market: Raising Cane's River Center, juniorleaguebr.org
Oct. 17
Boys & Girls Club Steak & Stake Dinner: 6 p.m., Renaissance, marci@brclubs.org
Girls on the Run
Oct. 18
YWCA's Blues & Brunch: noon, LSU's Lod Cook Hotel, ywca.org
Oct. 19
Alzheimer's Services 25th annual Walk/Run to Remember: 8 a.m., LSU "Old Front Nine," alzbr.org
Halloween Parade: 4 p.m., downtown, 1031consortium.com
LSU v. Mississippi State: Starkville
Southern v. Texas Southern: Dallas
Oct. 24
Spirits of the Capitol Gala: 6:30 p.m., Old State Capitol, louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
BR Blues Foundation Gala: 7 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, brbluesfoundation.org
Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash: 7 p.m., Hilton Capital Center, arthritis.org/louisiana
BR Symphony's BACHtoberfest: 7:30 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, brso.org
Oct. 25
10/31 Consortium's Ghostly Gala: 8 p.m., Capital City Event Center, consortium10/31.com
Oct. 26
Ball of the Badges: 7 p.m, The Lyceum, facebook.com/events
LSU v. Auburn: Tiger Stadium
Southern v. Alcorn State: Lorman, Mississippi
Oct. 27
Worship in Pink: 9 a.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, tgr331@yahoo.com
Oct. 30
Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards Dinner: more details TBA
Nov. 1
Trianon's Holiday Luncheon: 10:30 a.m., Drusilla Catering
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Event: 6:30 p.m., Embassy Suites, signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org
Ned Fassulo& His Fabulous Big Band Orchestra's Salute to Bobby Darin: 7 p.m., BREC Independence Park Theatre
Nov. 2
Walk to Defeat ALS: time TBA, Pennington Biomedical Research Center grounds, alslams.org
Sizzlin' for Seals Steak Cookoff & Soirée: Live Oak Arabians, stablierfoundation.org
LSU v. Utah State: Tiger Stadium
Southern v. Alabama A&M: Mumford Stadium *Homecoming
Nov. 3
Fête champêtre: noon, Magnolia Mound Plantation Barn, invitation only
Nov. 7
Rural Life Museum's Red Rooster Bash: 6:30 p.m., lsu.edu/rurallife/
Family Service of Greater Baton Celebrate the Family "All Red Affair": more details TBA, fsgbr.org
Sunshine Foundation Gala: 7 p.m., City Club, thesunshinefoundationinc.org
Nov. 8
BR Gallery's Kinetics Art Auction: 6:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, batonrougegallery.org
Nov. 9
LSU v. Alabama: Tiger Stadium
Southern v. Virginia University @ Lynchburg: Mumford Stadium
Nov. 12
Golden Deeds Award Banquet: more info TBA
Nov. 14
62nd Anniversary Gala: 6:30 p.m., City Club, members & guests only
Nov. 15
"Green Up Red Stick": 6 p.m. VIP sponsor party, 7 p.m. event; Baton Rouge Main Library; batonrougegreen.com
Nov. 16
LSU v. Ole Miss: Oxford
Southern v. Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi
Nov. 21
Waiting for a Cause: 6 p.m., Red Stick Social, bellabowman.org/events
Nov. 22
Emerge Center's 48th annual Volunteer Activists Luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Renaissance Hotel, emergela.org
Nov. 23
LSU v. Arkansas: Tiger Stadium
Nov. 29
BR Assembly Debutante Ball: Raising Cane's River Center, invitation only
Nov. 30
LSU v. Texas A&M: Tiger Stadium
Southern v. Grambling: New Orleans Super Dome
Dec. 28
Le Bal de Noël: Crowne Plaza, invitation only
2020
Jan. 4
Le Cercel de Bacchus Presentation Ball: Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall, invitation only
Jan. 12
Mother-Son Dance benefiting OLOL Children's Hospital: 4 p.m., Crown Plaza
Jan. 18
Krewe of Artemis Soirée: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center
Jan. 25
Krewe of Iduna Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center, invitation only
Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras Ball: Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C., mkofl.com
Feb. 7
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center, invitation only
Krewe of Assisi Mardi Gras Ball: Hemmingbough, St. Francisville, invitation only
Feb. 8
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall
Krewe of Romany Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, invitation only
Krewe of Cypress Mardi Gras Ball: Carl F. Grant Civic Center, invitation only
Feb. 14
Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade: 6 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge -- after-party for krewe follows
Feb. 15
Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade & Masquerade: parade rolls at 6:30 downtown, invitation-only masquerade follows at Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall
Krewe of Tucumcari Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, invitationonly
Feb. 22
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade: noon, downtown Baton Rouge
Feb. 25
Mardi Gras
March 2
Bella Bowman Foundation's 9th annual Bella's Ball: 6 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, bellabowman.org
March 7
BR Symphony's Pennington Great Performers in Concert: more info TBA, brso.org
March 19
BR Symphony League's Mad Hatter's Luncheon: Renaissance Hotel, more info TBA
9th annual Bella's Ball: time TBA, L'Auberge Event Center, bellabowman.org/events
March 22
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center event: more details TBA
March 24
Great Futures Gala: 7:30 p.m., Shaw Center's 4th Floor Terrace, BeGreatBatonRouge.org
March 31
Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge Solaris Awards: 5:30 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, familyroadgbr.org
April 24
ALS Association Gala: Marriott, more details TBA
Gala honoring Timothy Muffitt: 8 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, brso.org
May 2
St. Elizabeth Foundation Founders Ball: 7 p.m. L'Auberge Event Center, stelizabethfoundation.org/events
May 9
Back at Emerge Gala: 6 p.m., location TBA