Party.BustBC11.1019.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

BUST Breast Cancer -- Lindsey Rogillio proves she's a 'Rising Phoenix' as she struts down the runway for the 10th annual BUST Breast Cancer event benefiting Woman's Hospital.

 STAFF PHOTO BY PAM BORDELON

Welcome to Pam’s Party Calendar, a comprehensive listing of all the fundraisers, galas, Mardi Gras Balls, etc. happening in and around the Capital City. The idea is to prevent multiple events from taking place on the same night, splitting that all-important dollar needed to keep all our nonprofits up and running. So, check dates before you plan your event to make sure it’s open. I’ve even included LSU and Southern football games as well as local school holidays to make things easier. As soon as you’ve settled on a date, shoot me an email at pbordelon@theadvocate.com and I’ll add your event to this master calendar. Don’t worry if all you have is a date, send it ASAP and we can fill in the details once you have that information.

Look forward to hearing from you!

2019

Oct. 4

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Golf Tourney: marybird.org, invitation only

Brew at the Zoo: 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, brzoo.org

Knock Knock Children's Museum's second annual Storybook Soirée: 7 p.m., knockknockmuseum.org

Oct. 5

LSU v. Utah State, Tiger Stadium

Oct. 6

Susan G. Komen Perfectly Pink Luncheon: noon, L'Auberge Event Center, KomenLouisiana.org

25th anniversary celebration of River Road African American Museum: 6 p.m., Water Campus, africanamericanmuseum.org/events/

Oct. 10

Capital Area United Way's Jambalaya Jam campaign kickoff: 5 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, cauw.org

LA Wildlife & Fisheries Foundation's A Wild Night: 5:50 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, lawff.org

Wine & Cheese reception annoucing 2019 Volunteer Activists: 6 p.m., Emerge Center, invitation only

Oct. 11

Ogden Honors College BBQ Bash, 5:30 p.m., LSU French House, invitation only

Campus Club Fall Social: 6:30 p.m., home of Gerry & Don Daigle, invitation only

Le Cercel de Bacchus Fall Cocktail Party, 7 p.m., home of Susan & Otey White, invitation only

Oct. 12

LSU v. Florida: Tiger Stadium *Homecoming

Southern v. Prairie View: Mumford Stadium

Oct. 15

Blue Cross Blue Shield Angel Awards: 6:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, invitation only

Oct. 16

Wine & Roses Gala: 6 p.m., LSU AgCenter's Botanic Gardens, lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events

Hollydays Preview Gala: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, juniorleaguebr.org

Oct. 16-19

Junior League's Hollydays Market: Raising Cane's River Center, juniorleaguebr.org

Oct. 17

Boys & Girls Club Steak & Stake Dinner: 6 p.m., Renaissance, marci@brclubs.org

Girls on the Run

Oct. 18

YWCA's Blues & Brunch: noon, LSU's Lod Cook Hotel, ywca.org 

Oct. 19

Alzheimer's Services 25th annual Walk/Run to Remember: 8 a.m., LSU "Old Front Nine," alzbr.org

Halloween Parade: 4 p.m., downtown, 1031consortium.com

LSU v. Mississippi State: Starkville

Southern v. Texas Southern: Dallas

Oct. 24

Spirits of the Capitol Gala: 6:30 p.m., Old State Capitol, louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

BR Blues Foundation Gala: 7 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, brbluesfoundation.org

Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash: 7 p.m., Hilton Capital Center, arthritis.org/louisiana

BR Symphony's BACHtoberfest: 7:30 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, brso.org

Oct. 25

10/31 Consortium's Ghostly Gala: 8 p.m., Capital City Event Center, consortium10/31.com  

Oct. 26

Ball of the Badges: 7 p.m, The Lyceum, facebook.com/events

LSU v. Auburn: Tiger Stadium

Southern v. Alcorn State: Lorman, Mississippi 

Oct. 27

Worship in Pink: 9 a.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, tgr331@yahoo.com

Oct. 30

Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards Dinner: more details TBA

Nov. 1

Trianon's Holiday Luncheon: 10:30 a.m., Drusilla Catering

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Event: 6:30 p.m., Embassy Suites, signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org

Ned Fassulo& His Fabulous Big Band Orchestra's Salute to Bobby Darin: 7 p.m., BREC Independence Park Theatre

Nov. 2

Walk to Defeat ALS: time TBA, Pennington Biomedical Research Center grounds, alslams.org

Sizzlin' for Seals Steak Cookoff & Soirée: Live Oak Arabians, stablierfoundation.org

LSU v. Utah State: Tiger Stadium

Southern v. Alabama A&M: Mumford Stadium *Homecoming

Nov. 3

Fête champêtre: noon, Magnolia Mound Plantation Barn, invitation only

Nov. 7

Rural Life Museum's Red Rooster Bash: 6:30 p.m., lsu.edu/rurallife/

Family Service of Greater Baton Celebrate the Family "All Red Affair": more details TBA, fsgbr.org

Sunshine Foundation Gala: 7 p.m., City Club, thesunshinefoundationinc.org

Nov. 8

BR Gallery's Kinetics Art Auction: 6:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, batonrougegallery.org

Nov. 9

LSU v. Alabama: Tiger Stadium

Southern v. Virginia University @ Lynchburg: Mumford Stadium

Nov. 12

Golden Deeds Award Banquet: more info TBA

Nov. 14

62nd Anniversary Gala: 6:30 p.m., City Club, members & guests only

Nov. 15

"Green Up Red Stick": 6 p.m. VIP sponsor party, 7 p.m. event; Baton Rouge Main Library; batonrougegreen.com

Nov. 16

LSU v. Ole Miss: Oxford

Southern v. Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi

Nov. 21

Waiting for a Cause: 6 p.m., Red Stick Social, bellabowman.org/events

Nov. 22

Emerge Center's 48th annual Volunteer Activists Luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Renaissance Hotel, emergela.org

Nov. 23

LSU v. Arkansas: Tiger Stadium

Nov. 29

BR Assembly Debutante Ball: Raising Cane's River Center, invitation only

Nov. 30

LSU v. Texas A&M: Tiger Stadium

Southern v. Grambling: New Orleans Super Dome

Dec. 28

Le Bal de Noël: Crowne Plaza, invitation only

2020

Jan. 4

Le Cercel de Bacchus Presentation Ball: Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall, invitation only

Jan. 12

Mother-Son Dance benefiting OLOL Children's Hospital: 4 p.m., Crown Plaza

Jan. 18

Krewe of Artemis Soirée: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center

Jan. 25

Krewe of Iduna Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center, invitation only

Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras Ball: Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C., mkofl.com

Feb. 7

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center, invitation only

Krewe of Assisi Mardi Gras Ball: Hemmingbough, St. Francisville, invitation only

Feb. 8

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall

Krewe of Romany Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, invitation only

Krewe of Cypress Mardi Gras Ball: Carl F. Grant Civic Center, invitation only

Feb. 14

Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade: 6 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge -- after-party for krewe follows 

Feb. 15

Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade & Masquerade: parade rolls at 6:30 downtown, invitation-only masquerade follows at Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall

Krewe of Tucumcari Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, invitationonly

Feb. 22

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade: noon, downtown Baton Rouge 

Feb. 25

Mardi Gras

March 2

Bella Bowman Foundation's 9th annual Bella's Ball: 6 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, bellabowman.org

March 7 

BR Symphony's Pennington Great Performers in Concert: more info TBA, brso.org

March 19

BR Symphony League's Mad Hatter's Luncheon: Renaissance Hotel, more info TBA

9th annual Bella's Ball: time TBA, L'Auberge Event Center, bellabowman.org/events

March 22

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center event: more details TBA

March 24

Great Futures Gala: 7:30 p.m., Shaw Center's 4th Floor Terrace, BeGreatBatonRouge.org

March 31

Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge Solaris Awards: 5:30 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, familyroadgbr.org

April 24

ALS Association Gala: Marriott, more details TBA

Gala honoring Timothy Muffitt: 8 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, brso.org

May 2

St. Elizabeth Foundation Founders Ball: 7 p.m. L'Auberge Event Center, stelizabethfoundation.org/events

May 9

Back at Emerge Gala: 6 p.m., location TBA

Follow Pam Bordelon on Twitter, @pamspartyline.

Tags

View comments