Hope you’ve recovered from the holiday parties because now it's time for the Mardi Gras parties. The city’s first big ball of the season, the Krewe of Artemis Soirée, was held Jan. 18 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, and it was a beautiful affair, and tons of fun as well.
One reason was the flash mob commissioned by Queen Kim Morgan, a former LSU Golden Girl. She was joined by maids Alexis Antolik, Madison Cheatham and Caroline Uzee, and family and friends in a kicking “Fireball” routine. Check it out at theadvocate.com.
Founders’ Day
On Jan. 19, the Cluster IV Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta celebrated Founders’ Day with a luncheon at the Renaissance Hotel. The sorority was founded in 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University in Washington, D.C., to “promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need.”
At the luncheon, chaired by Denise Clark, representatives were honored from each alumnae chapter — Baton Rouge Delta, Baton Rouge Sigma, Louisiana Tri-Parish and Hammond Area.
Arbor Day
Baton Rouge Green celebrated Arbor Day Louisiana on Jan. 17 with a luncheon at LSU’s Rural Life Museum. Welcoming guests were outgoing board President Rawlston Phillips III and Executive Director Sage Foley, who took a break from maternity leave to spearhead the event. She was joined by newly elected board President Tom Easterly in presenting the organization’s Volunteer of the Year award to Phillips.
Speaker for the day was Ed Gilman, University of Florida professor emeritus, specifically professor of urban trees and landscape plants in the university’s Department of Environmental Horticulture. He is author of “An Illustrated Guide to Pruning,” probably the most complete and accessible reference on tree pruning. This comprehensive text has helped to inform countless professional arborists and tree surgeons on the best practices of training, trimming and pruning trees. He shared some of those tips in an informative presentation arranged by Fred Fellner, assistant director of LSU Landscape Services.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also issued a proclamation making it Arbor Day throughout the parish, and board Secretary Dorsey Peek thanked sponsors of Baton Rouge Green’s Living Roadways. That list included “Two Concerned Citizens,” who have been on board from day one. We still don’t know who they are but thank you!
Achilles Queens
On Jan. 16, I had lunch with the queens of the Krewe of Achilles at the Country Club of Louisiana. The gathering was hosted by Laurie Aronson and Robin Hebert to welcome last year’s queen, Anne McCanless, into the fold. Issuing a formal welcome was krewe President Ryan Whittington, who left to go take care of last-minute details for the soldout Achilles Ball, which takes place Feb. 1.
Among the former queens were two sets of mothers and daughters — Aronson and mom Susan Lipsey, and Kay Toups and daughter Suzie Adler. Talk about tradition!
PEO
Before heading out to CCL, I popped into Drusilla Place, where the PEO Sisterhood was celebrating its Founders Day. The luncheon was hosted by the Baton Rouge Reciprocity Bureau under the guidance of host Chapter AF and member Janie Keller.
Special guests included Alicia Nolan, secretary for the Louisiana State Chapter, and speaker Bonnita Matsuda, recipient of PEO’s County Chapter Grand and Educational Loan Fund Award.
Leadership Donors
On the evening of Jan. 16, a lovely reception at Ann Connelly Gallery honored the leadership donors of Woman’s Hospital Foundation. Everyone got to meet the hospital’s new CEO, Dr. Barbra Griffith.
And we got to catch up with retired CEO Terri Fontenot, Virginia and John Noland, Moo Svendson, Cathy and Edmund Geiring, Cristy Heck, development director Keila Stovall and Stephanie Parenton.
Karnival krewe
The last stop on Jan. 16 was Phil’s Oyster Bar, where Karnival Krewe de Louisiane King Peter Sclafani, Queen Rose Hudson and ball Captain John D’Angelo were hosting a party fêteing members of their royal court and the KKDL board. Peter is a chef and co-owner of the restaurant, but it was obvious that wife Michelle played a huge role in making this night so fabulous — right down to the specialty cocktails named for the king and queen. The Rose — a concoction of Tito’s, cranberry juice and a splash of rose water in a gold sugar-rimmed glass — rocked!
Aside from the royals, it was fun chatting with Tereasa and Andy Olinde, Kathy D'Angelo, Brooke and Chad Sabadie, Lance Lemoine, Laura and Michael Boudreaux, Kim Kwan, Angela Gregorie, Bob Rills and, for the second time that evening, Cristy Heck.