Presented by the Dow Chemical Co., the Capital Area United Way's Jambalaya Jam was a record breaker. The Oct. 11 event, held at the North Boulevard Town Square, raised $107,220, the most amount ever in its 31 years. Proceeds will help CAUW provide for the health, education, income stability and basic needs of people throughout its 10-parish service area.
As several hundred attendees sampled jambalaya prepared by some 50 teams, they tapped their toes to the New Orleans party band, The Mixed Nuts. At evening’s end, this year’s awards were handed out to the winning teams.
BASF repeated as the first-place winner in the jambalaya competition. Second place went to CF Industries and third place to NuStar Energy L.P. The People's Choice Award went to SGS Petroleum Service Corp., and Best Appetizer went to Shell Convent Refinery for its shrimp bisque.
Claiming bragging rights in the Community Games were Hancock Whitney, corporate winner, and Big Buddy Program, nonprofit winner.
15,000 pink ribbons
Survivors, advocates and volunteers gathered at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church at the end of September to make more than 15,000 pink ribbons to be distributed throughout the state in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The project was organized by the Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors, a statewide ministry of the church. The ribbons will go to the coalition’s chapters in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Amite, Grambling, Hammond, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Slidell and Ville Platte.