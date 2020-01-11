Fourteen young women made their debut when Le Cercle de Bacchus held its 62 annual Presentation Ball on Jan. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Dixon McMakin, past president of the organization, served as master of ceremonies and welcomed members, parents and guests with President Adam Deville before introducing the debs, who each carried small bouquets featuring the bachelor organization’s signature red roses in engraved silver holders.
Presented were Mary Brent Bankston, daughter of Cecile Bankston and Kevin Bankston, escorted by past Bacchus President Tim Fox; Jennifer Leigh Sheffield Cooper, daughter of Dr. Leslie Sheffield, escorted by past Bacchus President Tommy Bell; Anna Camille Falgout, daughter of Nancy Shelton and Ronald Falgout Jr., escorted by past President Steven Toups; Macy Elizabeth Heroman, daughter of Lori and David Heroman, escorted by her grandfather Bacchus Baron Harry B. Heroman Jr.; Caroline Virginia Evans Jones, daughter of Ursula and Wesley Jones, of Oscar, escorted by her godfather, John L. Ewing Jr.; and Anna Colleen Koonce, daughter of Edy and Jeff Koonce, escorted by her cousin, Bacchus Baron Thomas Murphy.
Also, Madeline Belle McCrary, daughter of Claesi and Marty McCrary, escorted by past Bacchus President Jeff Angers; Ashley Ann Reynolds, daughter of Julie and Chad Reynolds, escorted by past Bacchus President Brad Lowe; Emily Claire Sagnibene, daughter of Laurie and Frank Sagnibene III, escorted by past Bacchus President Dr. William Hadlock; Olivia Claire Schexnayder, daughter of Bridgit and Mark Schexnayder, escorted by past Bacchus President Brad Watts; Sandra Malone Shaw, daughter of Sandra “ReRe” and Tom Shaw, escorted by cousin Stephen Snow; Annie Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Joan Hughes-Smith and Gary Smith, escorted by past Bacchus President Otey L. White III; Anna Claire Marie Sotile, daughter of Courtney and Vincent Sotile Jr., escorted by Bacchus Baron Reid Bateman; and Catherine "Coco" Davis Sweeney, daughter of Dennise Reno and Neil Sweeney, escorted by Bacchus Baron Claude Reynaud Jr.
Le Cercle de Bacchus Barons are alumni members of the organization. Assisting with the presentation were ushers Alan J. Ostrowe and Connor Whalen.
The night’s first dance had the debs and their escorts dancing to Earth Wind & Fire’s “September.” The young women then danced with their fathers to Elton John’s “Your Song.” After the formal portion of the evening, everyone danced until midnight to the sounds of Nowhere Slow.
Prior to the ball, the debs, parents and escorts, mingled at a pre-ball reception where they were toasted by officers Deville, Vice President Jay Lastrapes, Secretary William Cox, ball Chairman Andrew Gayle, Treasurer Christian Hebert and Sergeant-at-Arms Benjamin White.
The debutante families were assisted this year by mother liaisons Sara Gummow, Tracey Kelleher, Edy Koonce and Janet Vidrine.