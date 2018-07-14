I don’t know about you but I’m getting tired of thunderstorms every afternoon turning south Louisiana into one giant steam room. It’s making it really hard to plan outdoor fun, and you know how we all like backyard get-togethers. Hopefully, this weather pattern will give us a break soon!
Hall of Fame
Seven Louisianians were inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame, located at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum, at its annual banquet July 6 at LSU’s Lod Cook Alumni Center. Welcoming the several hundred guests was Jimmy LeBlanc, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections, who then turned things over to the night’s emcee, WAFB news anchor Greg Meriwether.
The inductees included Gov. John Bel Edwards; the Rev. Charles E. Guillory, pastor of St. John Community Baptist Church in Marksville; C.M. “Marty” Lensing, recently retired associate professor of criminal justice at Baton Rouge Community College; state Rep. Helena Nancy Moreno, of New Orleans; Sheriff Jimmy Pohlman, who's worked with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department for 35 years; Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan, a native of Leesville and current military adviser to the Louisiana National Guard adjutant general; and Sheriff Mike Stone, who is in his fourth term as sheriff of Lincoln Parish.
A special award was posthumously presented to Ruel “Bucky” Rives Jr., who from 2004 to 2012 served as executive director of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Program after years of serving as the executive director of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. The award was accepted by his widow, Annelle Rives.
Cypress Social
A couple of weeks ago, Plaquemine’s Krewe of Cypress held its Summer Social at the home of Janet Bujol. The highlight of the event was the introduction of its 2018 debutante coterie, which will be formally presented at the krewe’s Nov. 24 ball. The debs will also participate in the krewe's Mardi Gras Ball.
They include Grace Mercedes Acosta, daughter of Tara and Erik Acosta; Jacquelyn Leigh Dupont, daughter of Jeanie and Danny Dupont; Aimée Claire Burleigh, daughter of Jaymee and Steven Burleigh; Mia Grant, daughter of Tracy Barnes and Robert Grant; Taylor Hurdle, daughter of Tricia and Brady Hurdle, Olivia Francis Ledet, daughter of Ragan and Kynan White and the late Brad Ledet; and McKenzie Richard, daughter of Sandy and Cliff Richard.