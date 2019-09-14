It was easy to have your “Eyes on the Ties” at Quota Club’s evening of fun on Sept. 5 at the L’Auberge Event Center to benefit the soon-to-open Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
How can you ignore some of the city’s most handsome men dressed to the nines by preeminent tailor Manuel Martinez, who was oh-so-busy adjusting ties, belts, shirt sleeves and lapels before letting his models take the runway. Eliciting oohs and aahs were Brian Allred, Jeremiah Blum, Daryl Ellis, Phillip Faucheux, Ralph Fletcher, Grey Hammet III, Tommy LeJeune, Dr. Bruce Lovelace, Layne McDaniel, Dr. Samir Patel, Dr. Paul Perkowski, Mark Stars, Rob Treppendahl and Ross Reilly. I think it’s safe to say we were a tad jealous of Jodi Carson, from 96.1 The River’s morning show, since she got to introduce the guys and hang out with them backstage.
And, as much fun as that portion of the evening was, I can’t wait to corner one of my Quota friends and find out how they pulled off getting Billy Joel to part with a Prada tie midway through his Madison Square concert and autograph it for Eyes on the Ties. Somebody’s got some stroke! And, $500 later, that tie has a new owner.
Showcasing the night's other live auction items were the inimitable Sister Martha Ann Abshire, Kris Cangelosi, Mary Beth Chevalier, Tina Holland, Dr. Sandhya Mani, Bettsie Miller, Monique Scott-Spaulding and Ann Trappey.
Other items in the live auction, conducted by buddy Brian Fourroux, included a guitar signed by the Rolling Stones, the Darth Vader helmet signed by the original “Star Wars” cast and the “Abby Road” album signed by the Beatles.
The items were tempting, but knowing we had a small role in making the long-awaited, free-standing children’s hospital a reality was priceless.
That kind of describes the entire night, actually. Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of OLOL Children’s Health, talked about the new children’s hospital, which opens for business next month. Mayor President Sharon Weston Broom, who’s also a member of Quota, offered a few words of welcome. Cajun humorist Kent Gonsoulin kept us entertained as master of ceremonies. And I had so much fun visiting with tablemates Jean and Les Gatz, Bonnie and Harold Odom and Kathy and Jim Mears.