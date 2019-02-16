As a kickoff to Valentine's Day, a date night was held Feb. 10 for more than a thousand girls of all ages and their dads for Baton Rouge General's 26th annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom.
The celebration was chaired by Ryan Haynie, there with daughter Juliette, and Ty Bromell, accompanied by daughter Ellie.
I was charged with the daunting task of judging the tables, which I understand were primarily decorated by moms. It wasn’t easy picking a winner, but after careful deliberation, the honor went to the LOL explosion that was the Spencer Callahan law firm’s table. Other top contenders included the tables of the chairmen and the two unrelated “Love You to the Moon” tables.
It was fun to watch the dads escorting their glamorous daughters for the late afternoon fun. Not only did they get to visit with all the Disney princesses, but DJ Bob Blanchard kept the dance floor hopping. Who knew so many dads could do the “Cupid Shuffle?”
Spotted in the crowd were Victor Howell, daughter Kathryn and triplets Elizabeth, Margaret and Victoria; Drew Ratcliff and daughter Anna Marks; Ned Fasullo and daughter Lucy; Drew Tessier and daughter Sofia; Michael Airhart and daughters Payton and Lila; Jeff Conaway and daughter Olivia; and Adam Knapp and daughters Sadie and Hattie.
You can check out the dancing, the tables and more at theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/entertainment_life/pam_bordelon/
Meanwhile, at Decorators
There are few things we enjoy more here in south Louisiana than food. And, if we're not eating it, we’re talking about it. So when Kathy Smith asked Peggy Sweeney-McDonald to come up with a miniversion of her popular “Meanwhile, Back at Café du Monde …” food monologue show for The Decorators’ Feb. 5 luncheon, Peggy enlisted show veterans Heather Day, Fairleigh Jackson, Karen Profita and me. But instead of telling our usual tales, we had to talk about food related to Mardi Gras.
Talking about their experiences in New Orleans for Carnival were Peggy and Fairleigh, who lost her dad’s prized fishing ice chest. Heather talked about dieting to get in shape for the Prancing Baby Cakes performances in the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, which rolls this year at noon March 2; Karen shared her experience as queen of the Krewe of Artemis, which she compared to a wedding reception, as in a mountain of great food and drink but you’re too busy with your guests to get any of it; and I got to talk about the magnificent party Todd Graves threw at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium last year when he reigned as king of Washington Mardi Gras.
It was really special because basically we were sharing our stories with a group of friends since Bettsie Miller, Barbara Ann Eaton, BeBe Facundus, Phyllis McLauren, Susan Rolfs, Dorsey Peek, Judy Zollinger, Becky Gottsegen, Roxanne Voorhies, Julie Nachman, Sarah Anne Creed, Karen Fiegley, Katherine Spaht and committee members Kathleen Meares, Mary Jo Mayfield, Lucy Mayfield and Martha Yancy were our audience. We wrapped things up by devouring the beignet fingers the Baton Rouge Country Club served as our dessert.
Bacchus
Sixteen young women were presented at Le Cercle de Bacchus’ 61st annual presentation ball on Jan. 26 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Welcoming family and friends were President Brennan Baldridge and ball Chairman Jonathan Donaldson.
This year’s debutantes are Emma Antilley, daughter of Jessica and Brian Antilley, escorted by Kenny Rabalais; Madelyn Bahlinger, daughter of Donna and Charles Bahlinger, escorted by Ryan McLellan; Claudia Bradford, daughter of Anne Marie and Bryant Bradford III, escorted by Otey White; Avery Davis, daughter of Renée and John McCarthy and Christopher Davis, escorted by Jeremy Hix; Ellie Enright, daughter of Erin and Jim Stratton and Thomas and Virginia Enright, escorted by Vernon Middleton; Abigail Green, daughter of Robin and Michael Green, escorted by Frank McLavy Jr.; Nina Jalenak, daughter of Maia and Jay M. Jalenak Jr., escorted by Dr. Ralph Castle; Grace Ann "Annie" Kramer, daughter of deCarla and Edward Kramer, escorted by Dr. Bernie Mistretta; Claire Elise Landreneau, daughter of Amy Landreneau and the late Fraser Landreneau, escorted by Thomas Murphy; Jamie Lato, daughter of Jo and George Lato, escorted by Duane Lato; Elizabeth Miller, daughter of Marcie and Don Miller, escorted by John Ryan Guerin; Constantine “Coco” Elena Rodriguez, daughter of Theresa and Ricardo Rodriguez, escorted by Dr. Raoul Rodriguez; Gabrielle Rotolo, daughter of Stacy and Robert Rotolo, escorted by Mark Hebert; Anna Stolzenthaler, daughter of Jennifer Crockett Labouisse and Stanford and Anna Stolzenthaler, escorted by Kyle Stolzenthaler; Landry Nicole West, daughter of Lisa and Travis West, escorted by Thomas Doiron; and Grace Catherine Wester, daughter of Nicole and Kenneth Wester, escorted by Dr. Frank Breaux.
Following the presentation, guests danced to the music of The Chee-Weez.
Assisting with the evening were fellow officers Vice President Adam Deville, Secretary Andrew Gayle, Treasurer Jay Lastrapes and Sergeant-at-Arms Marvin McGraw; and co-directors Sara Gummow, Tracey Kelleher, Edy Koonce and Janet Vidrine.
Inner Wheel
Past presidents of the Baton Rouge Inner Wheel Club gathered for lunch Jan. 15 at Juban’s to discuss, among other things, this year’s Attic Trash & Treasure Sale, which takes place March 8-10 at the old Mervyn’s at Cortana Mall.
On hand for the luncheon were Iris Eldred, Ruthie Kean, Becky Wilson, Bobbie Stiglets, Kathleen Howell, Moo Svendson, Sandra Campbell, Linda Montagnino and Virginia Bogan.