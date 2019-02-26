Big Buddy once again came up with the answer to the all-important question: What's for dinner? For the 29th year, the group served up hamburgers with all the fixings plus ice cream for dessert at its Burger Bash on Feb. 13.
The Catholic High School Men’s Club and members of the CHS Key Club took care of the cooking and serving. The Little Buddies entertained those who opted to dine in at the CHS cafeteria. Other Big Buddy volunteers helped run the dinners out for the pick-up crowd.
Proceeds from the annual event support scholarships for select Little Buddies as they pursue post-high school education. All the money raised goes directly to support the scholarship recipients.
Big Buddy has another huge fundraiser on the horizon — it’s 13th annual Dancing for Big Buddy is April 28 at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This year’s Star Dancers include Brandon Barker, Sara Fautheree, Lauren Fowler, Brad Grundmeyer, Brandi B. Harris, Cate Heroman, Tina Holland, Aaron Lambert, Sherry Mockler, Larry Munson, Namisha Patel-Vasanji, Vishal Vasanji, Chris and Trula Remson, Scott Taylor, Raedtha "Rae" Vasquez and Michael Valluzzo.
I’ll be at the judges’ table again, and I can’t wait to see what routines they come up with. Get your tickets now at dancingforbigbuddy.com.