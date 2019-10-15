Six members of the Red Stick Kiwanis Club were recognized for their dedication and service to Kiwanis at the club’s 60th anniversary celebration on Oct. 3 at Drusilla Place. They included Gerard Ruth, 60 years; Charles Rea, 55 years; Charlie Jordan, 50 years; Bob Breaux, 45 years, and Andrew “AJ” McLin and Charles Breard, 40 years.
As the club’s most senior member, Ruth presented new President Gary LaBauve with the framed original installation program from 1959, the year of the club’s founding. Joining club members for the celebration were Division 8E Lt. Gov. Laura Gilliland, District Executive Director Charlie Ford; District 8A Lt. Gov. Zoey Anderson; immediate past District Gov. Eva Abate, of Lake Charles; Baton Rouge Magnet High School Key Club faculty adviser Kim Denson and President Molly Thibodeaux.