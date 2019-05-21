Farewell – Bidding farewell to Tonia Causey, third from left, who for 30 years served as Holy Grill coordinator and cook, at a retirement party April 25 are longtime Holy Grill supporters Marion Zachary and Frances McCord, former director the Rev. Jeff Day, Interfaith Council Executive Director Robin McCullough-Bade and Nedra Seay.
‘Great Authors’ – At Adult Literacy Advocates’ ninth annual ‘An Evening with Great Authors’ event the end of April are, from left, Executive Director Gary Robertson; board members Dave Harris, Tenika James, Todd Pourciau, Sarah Rosemann, John Hightower, chairman Chris Martin and Anita Gregoire; speaker Dima Ghawi, author of ‘Breaking Vases’; LSU Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi President Richard Vlosky; chapter executive secretary Regina Leingang; and board members Nicole Hobson-Morris and Mittie Bolton. The evening was cohosted by Phi Kappa Phi.
Artists in the Classroom – At the opening reception for an exhibit featuring works by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Artists in the Classroom at the Firehouse Gallery May 2 are, from left, Sean Joffrion, East Baton Rouge Parish School System director of fine arts; arts educators Lee Randell and Geeta Dave; Ted Firnberg, owner of event co-sponsor School Aids; and arts educator Sydney McGraw.
Senior Mass – At a reception following St. Joseph’s Academy's traditional Senior Mass May 3 for members of the class of 2019 and their parents are, from left, Principal Stacia Andricain; Derald and Chiquita Spears and daughter Derquisia Spears; Anna Reese Couhig and parents Finney and Peter Couhig; and SJA President Jan Rhorer Breen.
Fiesta – At Campus Club’s Spring Fiesta May 3 are, from left, reporter Andy Smith, outgoing Secretary Chris Darnall, outgoing President Lynn Thune, President Lynn Evans and Treasurer Lynda Dellinger. Also elected to office were Vice President Connie Shaver and Secretary Linda Chauviere.
Fiesta – Serving on the committee for Campus Club’s Spring Fiesta May 3 are, from left, Emily Ziober, Co-chairwoman Cynthia Prestholdt, Jan Daly, Marilyn Braymer, outgoing President Lynne Thune, Barbara Wittkopf, Rose Mary Wilhelm, Bobbie Groat, Nedra Seay, Jo Zganjar, Melinda Winans, Kay Jensen, Wanda Huh and Co-chairwoman Lyn Taylor.
‘Homecoming Dances’ – At a May 3 reception following the final performance of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s ‘Homecoming Dances’ and its 2018-2019 ‘Touring Our Town’ season are, from left, Co-artistic Director Molly Buchmann; guest artists and BRBT alumni Yuki Nonaka, Emelia Perkins and Rishell Maxwell; Co-artistic Director Sharon Mathews; and guest artist and BRBT alum LéTiger Walker.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY WILLIAMS BOYD PHOTOGRAPHY
PROVIDED PHOTO
PROVIDED PHOTO
PROVIDED PHOTO
PROVIDED PHOTO
