Well, the kids are out of school. Have they started complaining there’s nothing to do and they’re bored?
If so, check out free events at your local library or various BREC parks. How about playing tourist in the Capital City? Or visit the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, the Capitol Park Museum and/or the State Capitol or Old State Capitol. I promise you’ll have fun and make memories to last a lifetime.
Inner Wheel
The Inner Wheel Club doled out proceeds from its 2019 Attic Trash & Treasure Sale to this year’s chosen charities at an April 30 luncheon at the Baton Rouge Country Club. The March event raised $225,000, about $112,000 of which went to its top recipient, Habitat for Humanity. This year’s service organization, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, received $27,000.
Other recipients included The Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, McMains Children’s Development Center and Alzheimer Services of the Capital Area, which each received $13,500; and Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, Iris Domestic Violence Center, Metanoia House, Cristo Rey High School and Hospice of Baton Rouge, which each received $6,750.