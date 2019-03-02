On the eve of Hollywood’s biggest night, the local creative community got together for its own celebration of the American Advertising Federation-Baton Rouge chapter’s annual ADDY Awards.
The Feb. 23 event at L'Auberge showcased some truly amazing talent, and the cherry on top for me was having two friends get two of the night’s biggest honors.
Stafford Wood, owner of Covalent Logic, received the group’s most prestigious honor, the E.A. “Pete” Goldsby Silver Medal for helping “raise the bar and draw national attention to Baton Rouge." Her company also took home a special Judge’s Award and gold ADDY for its Dead Poet Campaign.
Aaron Hogan, owner of Eye Wander Photography and a former intern of mine, took home the Company Service Award for his dedication in chronicling all Ad Fed get-togethers over the past three years. Barb Braud, who served as co-chairwoman for the event, received the President’s Service Award, which goes to the club member who has “given the most toward the betterment of AAF-Baton Rouge during the previous calendar year.” Quinton Jason got the Mosaic Award for “recognizing the diversity of talent within the industry and providing greater access to development and leadership opportunities.”
The night’s other big winners included Tilt, Echo Tango and MESH. Tilt came away with the Overall Best of Show for its Patient Plus campaign. The agency also garnered a Best of Show Packaging ADDY for Bayou Rum 300, as well as seven gold and six silver ADDYs.
Echo Tango also took home a Best in Show Film, Video & Sound for its Wolf & Shepherd "Running with the Bulls" commercial, a Mosaic Award and gold ADDY for the web commercial DHA Opportunity Rising Online Film, Video & Sound Campaign, along with seven gold ADDYs and one silver.
MESH won Best of Show Online & Interactive for the Mullin website as well as four gold ADDYs for the same client. The agency also garnered two silver ADDYs.
Sapphires 'n Spurs
The music was cranked way up as I entered LSU’s John Parker Coliseum on Feb. 22 for Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sapphires 'n Spurs benefit.
Lines were queuing up for the mechanical bull and pony rides, and the critters in the petting zoo were eliciting shrieks of delight.
Providing sustenance for guests was the gang from Buffalo Wild Wings, accompanied by mascot Blazin’ Bill. With the iffy weather that night, this indoor event was just the ticket for families looking for something fun to do.
Top Teens
The Nonpareil Chapter of Top Teens of America held its 2019 Blue & Silver Ball on Jan. 26 at Southern University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Catholic Center.
Ms. Blue & Silver is Alexis Jackson, daughter of Catasha and Darrell Jackson Jr. Mr. Top Teen is Byron Gray, son of Ann Gray and the late Byron Gray Sr., and Ms. Top Teen is Theronisha Anderson, daughter of the late Rev. Therron Anderson and granddaughter of Carolyn Williams and Donald Anderson.
State Rep. Patricia Smith was the night’s featured speaker. Top Teen adviser is Nikki Honoré, and chapter president is Doris Brown.
Blessing of the Build
Habitat for Humanity’s first home-building partnership with the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association was a cause for celebration on Feb. 16.
Keiosha Turley and her children, Christopher, Caylei and Chloe Hebert, are the proud new homeowners. Offering up prayers were the Rev. Donald Sterling, president of the Fourth District East Baton Rouge Parish; the Rev. René Brown, moderator of the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association; the Rev. Bernett King, Fourth District East Feliciana Parish president; and the Rev. Clee Lowe, Fourth District finance chairman and Habitat board member.