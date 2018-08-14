In the past couple of weeks, one group of young ladies had a special moment in the spotlight while a group of young professionals began a life-changing journey.
Festa maids
Twenty young girls took the arms of dads, brothers and grandfathers as they walked the length of the Capital Atrium to the stage to be presented at this year’s Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association's Italian Heritage Festa the end of July.
This year’s contingent of maids, introduced by association President Frank Arrigo, included Cara Angelina Aldrich, Caterina Angelica Aldrich, Violet Susan Bridevaux, Savanah Rose Bryan, Emilia Lennon Drago, Sofia Madeline Drago, Kayden Alexis Goudeau, Lavinnia Bellamina Indovina, Mollie Rose Juneau, Iris Marie Lamy, Juliana Kate Metrejean, Kierra Emi Needham, Ainsley Ann-Marie Rushing, Isabella Elaine Schittone, Autumn Kate Segura, Kirby Clare Stuard, Alexis Lee Trahan, Josie Abigail Traina, Lilla Charlotte Traina and Maddie Grace Wilson.
Leadership Class
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber welcomed its Leadership Baton Rouge Class of 2019 at a breakfast Aug. 2. Founded in 1985, the program’s goal is to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. It focuses on topics such as education, diversity and inclusivity, city and state government, health care and social issues, economic development, the arts and culture and the criminal justice system.
Following the breakfast, the class headed out to a two-day retreat conducted by program leader Emily Stitch. That is the first of nine months of training that wraps up in May.
Members of the class are: Aaron Bayham, Celtic Studios; Jonathan Blake, attorney, Hammond Sills Adkins & Guice; Crystal Blanchard, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; Emily Cooper, Louisiana Department of Education; Adonica Pelichet Duggan, New Schools for Baton Rouge; Alise Dunbar, SGS Oil & Gas North America; Christine Dupuy, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; Bryan Fontenot, Brown & Brown Insurance; Thomas Freel, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors; Garret Lance Glaser, Performance Contractors Inc.; Brace Godfrey III, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge; Carissa Graves, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School; LaDonna Green, Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group; Druit Gremillion Jr., attorney, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson; Ann Scarle Guillory, Ochsner Health System; Sarah Haneline, BASF; Stuart Helo, CSRS Inc.; Joshua Hollins, Louisiana Department of Transportation; and Elizabeth Howard, Woman’s Hospital Foundation.
Also, Monica Cristina Hughes, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Seth Irby, Emergent Method; Dorothy Kemp, LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Athletes; Matthew LaBruyere, Louisiana Board of Regents; Amanda LeCerte, University View Academy; Anne Manint, General Health System/Baton Rouge General; Kristy Mayes, Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation; Elizabeth Minton, Teach for America; Antoinette Patterson, American Dream Realty; Rawlston Phillips III, Sun Plus Inc.; Kathryn Pittman, Postlethwaite & Netterville; Daniel Richard, Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling; Pheriche Robinson, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition; James Rutledge, Red River Bank; Mardrah Starks-Robinson, Louisiana Department of Health; Brittany Sykes, Urban League of Louisiana; Eric Troutman, Louisiana Companies; Katherine Valenciano, St. Joseph’s Academy; and Todd Weldy, attorney, Jones Walker.