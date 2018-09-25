Actor John McConnell thrilled those attending Preserve Louisiana’s Preservation Awards with his portrayal of the late Gov. Huey P. Long. A congenial crowd celebrated historic preservation projects and champions on Aug. 30 at the Old Governor’s Mansion, which Long had built as a replica of the White House.
Preservation Awards
McConnell and Perry Martin, who directed the one-man vignette, “The Kingfish,” were recognized with the Cultural Preservation Award. Their fellow Cultural Preservation honorees included chef John Folse, for his dedication to preserving Louisiana’s culinary heritage; the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition, for recording oral histories of those who lived through Civil Rights era; Harry L. Laws & Co., for the preservation of more than a dozen historic homes, including the main house in the Cinclare Sugar Mill Historic district; and Jessica Schexnayder and Mary Manhein, for their book, “Fragile Grounds: Louisiana’s Endangered Cemeteries.”
For the restoration of a downtown building designed by the late renowned architect A. Hays Town, Business First Bank and the DNA Workshop received the Bricks & Mortar Award, which also went to the New Orleans Hotel Collection and developer Joe Jaegar for the renovation of the 1907 Jung Hotel in New Orleans.
Individual Preservation Awards went to veteran preservationists Suzanne Turner and Myrna Bergeron. McCleish Dawkins was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year.