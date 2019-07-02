Two Baton Rouge Area Girl Scouts were among 17 receiving the prestigious Gold Award at this year’s ceremony and reception on June 13 at the Old Governor’s Mansion.
The award recognizes Girl Scouts who have demonstrated their abilities and skills in setting goals, planning, implementing Girl Scout values and relating to the community. Each girl planned and executed a project which she worked on for at least 80 hours and which reached beyond the Girl Scout organization and provided a sustainable, lasting benefit to her larger community.
Realizing that Louisiana’s math scores are among the worst in the country, Lexus Pham conducted a weekly math tutoring summer program at a local library for elementary students. In addition to basic instruction and individual help, she devised fun games and prizes to encourage learning. The 2019 Baton Rouge Magnet High graduate is currently attending LSU, where she is majoring in civil engineering.
Geismar resident Jordan Smith, a 2019 graduate of the Louisiana School for Math, Science & Arts in Natchitoches, brought awareness to childhood cancer by getting volunteers to paint all of the windows on Natchitoches’ Front Street gold and post flyers designed to address the issue of childhood cancer and what people can do to make a difference. She is attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this fall, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Other Girl Scouts Louisiana East award recipients included Caitlin Weid, of Covington; Kalani Briggs, Mallory Messina and Olivia Messina, of Kenner; Megan Dawson, Kaitlyn Esneault, Anne Marie Licata and Victoria Mordica, of Metairie; Cecelia Falkenstein, Meghan Lackner and Kayla Wort, of Mandeville; and Sara Howell, of Slidell.
Winners from Girl Scouts of Louisiana — Pines to the Gulf included Alyssa Bertrand and Macie Monté, of New Iberia; and Calyn Lamanno, of Monroe.
Scout officials said the prestigious award is a plus for girls in the college admissions process and in earning college scholarships, and allows them to enter the military one rank higher.