The Nu Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s Rites of Passage ceremony is beautiful. The debutantes and sorority members don brightly colored African attire for the celebration.
This year, 10 high school seniors were introduced at the ceremony held Aug. 19 at the Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center. Welcoming guests to the ceremony was chapter President Jacqueline Nash Grant. Errin Gaines served as mistress of ceremonies.
This year’s debs are Kyleigh Reese Hankton-McCurry, daughter of Dionne and Laron McCurry, of Zachary, and André Reese Hankton; Bayleigh Elizabeth Jefferson, daughter of Sylvester Christopher Ravare, of Marksville, and the late Bridgett Ann Jefferson; Ashley D’shea Jones, daughter of Jene and Daryl Jones, of St. Gabriel; Danielle Brianne Jones, daughter of Jennifer and Ervin “Chip” Jones, of Port Allen; Britney Nicole Lee, daughter of Catrice and Morio Lee; Reigan Paeja Miles, daughter of Heidi and Keelus Miles; Alexis Dominique Phillips, daughter of Dee Brown and Allen Phillips Jr., of Belle Chasse; Italia Michelle Ravasio, daughter of Hermanese and Gerald Ravasio; Morgan Elyse Tucker, daughter of Angela and Mike Tucker; and Dareon Elizabeth Verret, daughter of Ebony Elizabeth Ward, of Port Allen, and Darrel Verret II.
Angela M. Gooden, of Center Peace Ministries, and attorney J. Ashley Mitchell Carter spoke at the ceremony, sharing words of inspiration. Entertainment included performances by vocalist Kim William-Cowart and dancer Aryiel Pounds.