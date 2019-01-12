The weeks leading up to the new year weren’t just filled with holiday parties. They also included a few events celebrating some of the folks who do great things for our community.
MBP honors
The boards of the Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center hosted a reception Dec. 11 for winners of three of its most coveted awards. Janice Guitreau, chairwoman of the Mary Bird Perkins Joint Development Committee and a member of the center’s Board of Directors, best explained who the honorees are: “They are extraordinary people who give of their resources to make a difference, and their generosity deserves special recognition.”
Jerry Goss, a longtime volunteer and member of both the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Foundation board and the center’s board, was presented with the Hillar C. Moore Jr. Memorial Outstanding Leadership Award by Moore’s sons, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, a longtime supporter of the Cancer Center, and Steven Moore, who serves on the center’s foundation board. The award recognizes a Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center volunteer with “unwavering dedication, outstanding leadership and a sense of responsibility in the fight against cancer.”
The D. Jensen Holliday Memorial Community Service Award is a community-wide award presented to an individual whose vision and dedication to the greater good of the community has made a sustained and measurable difference in the fight against cancer. This year, the Holliday family presented the award to pediatric hematologist/oncologist Dr. Sheila Moore, who worked tirelessly to successfully establish the St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital so children could stay at home and receive world-class cancer treatment. She is also responsible for creating Camp Care, Cancer Services’ weeklong summer camp that helps children affected by cancer to feel “normal” in spite of their circumstances.
The last award presented was the Louis D. Curet Memorial Volunteer Fundraiser Award, which was presented by Curet’s daughter, Jeanne James, to the Lane family, represented by Eric Lane, longtime volunteers and supporters of the center. The award recognizes individuals, an organization or foundation that has launched or led a significant philanthropic effort in support of Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. Since 1993, the Lane family has been a key partner of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center as longtime volunteers and supporters through their presenting sponsorship of Karnival Krewe de Louisiane through Gerry Lane Enterprises, donating more than $500,000 to the Cancer Center and helping to raise hundreds of thousands more.
Links Role Models
Proclamations from both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome were presented Dec. 8 at the Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links’ 13th annual jazz brunch celebrating Louisiana Role Models. The Renaissance ballroom was filled with Links members and family and friends of the honorees. Welcoming them were chapter President Rose Hudson and event Chairwoman Erin Monroe Wesley.
The 2018 Role Models are: Arts — artist and author Malaika Favorite, veteran jazz/funk/R&B/hip-hop musician Michael Foster and poet and teaching artist Donney Rose; Health & Human Services — Nettye Johnson, author, speaker and certified health educator and coach; International Trends — Damien Denis Ejigiri, dean and director of Southern University’s School of Public Policy & Urban Affairs; National Trends — Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib and Kimberly Lewis Robinson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue; and Service to Youth — the Rev. Raymond A. Jetson, founder of MetroMorphosis.